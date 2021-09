Fortnite's latest season is here and things started out a little familiar with some new twists thrown in the mix, and it's just getting started. Doctor Slone's final mission was completed but it didn't really go the way it was supposed to. Or at least, not for you or the rest of the world. In the end, Doctor Slone double-crossed players and left them to die with the Mothership. And now an even bigger threat is here: the Cubes!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO