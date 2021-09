Rocket League version 2.0.3 is now live, and it should be an exciting one for a lot of players! This update sets the stage for the game's upcoming 2021 NFL Fan Pass content, while also providing some bug fixes and a new server region. With the NFL season just a few days away, it stands to reason that a lot of fans will be excited to celebrate the sport in Rocket League, and it should help that all 32 current NFL teams are represented. Full patch notes directly from the game's official website can be found below.

