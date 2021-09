2021 has been the dream season for Hull KR. The Robins have been exhilarating in attack, gutsy in defence and have established themselves as real play-off contenders. In fact, they’re just one win away from the finals. If Tony Smith can lead his side to victory against his former club the Leeds Rhinos, the Robins will seal their place in the top six regardless of other results.

