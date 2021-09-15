Food Bank of Central New York to give away food

File Photo – Volunteers from the Little Falls Volunteer Corps take groceries off of palettes and bring them into the Food Pantry on Furnace Street last March. The Food Bank of CNY truck will deliver palletized pre-packed boxes of food to eligible individuals and families residing in the Little Falls School District on September 29, 2021, from 1 pm until 3 pm at the Veterans Memorial Park Complex parking lot. Members of the Little Falls Volunteer Corp will load the boxes into the trunk of each car.