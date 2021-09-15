CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Smith: Dante Fowler must get stronger, develop better pass rush technique

By Eric Slaughter
 4 days ago

Former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl DE Chuck Smith joined 92.9 the Game’s Dukes and Bell and broke down the Falcons pass rush in week 1 vs Philly

Related
The Falcoholic

Falcons Week 1 preview with Chuck Smith: The Falcoholic Live, Ep156

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 156 of The Falcoholic Live! Week 1 is finally here, and the crew will be previewing the Falcons opening matchup against the Eagles. We’ll also be giving our final predictions for the 2021 NFL season and interviewing a very special guest: former Falcons edge rusher and pass-rush specialist Chuck Smith. This is a jam-packed show featuring real football talk that you won’t want to miss!
