CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FX daily: Calmer waters heading into a big week for central banks

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS inflation ultimately had a very short-lived impact on the dollar, which found fresh support from shaky risk sentiment yesterday. Markets may however be cementing their view that Fed tapering will be delayed heading into next week's meeting, which may allow for a rangebound (and possibly mildly dollar-negative) environment in the rest of the week.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Tapering by central banks is on the horizon.

Tapering by central banks is on the horizon. That is the topic that central bankers are debating as they consider when to dismantle the huge economic stimulus measures put in place last year to avoid a pandemic-induced Great Depression. “It is unavoidable that monetary and fiscal support be withdrawn. “The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Central Bank fest

In terms of central bank meetings, the week ahead is one of the busiest. No fewer than 13 central banks hold policy meetings, divided between six major and seven emerging markets. While the significance of US monetary policy for the world makes the FOMC meeting a highlight, it is Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, that will steal the march, becoming the first high-income country to lift rates since the pandemic struck.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FX weekly outlook

Prices for an array of consumer goods rose less than expected in August in a sign that inflation may be starting to cool. The US CPI, increased 5.3% from a year earlier. Eurostat confirmed that the annual rate of increase in the euro area's CPI jumped from a 2.2% pace for July to 3.0% in August.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly Technical Market Insight

US Dollar Index (Daily Timeframe):. Deprived of prominent resistance, the US dollar pencilled in a second consecutive weekly gain, adding 0.5 percent according to the US dollar index. Support from 91.78-91.96 has proved tenacious since the beginning of July, withstanding three successive downside attempts—the latest being early September. Dollar bulls,...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Isabel Schnabel
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index kick-starts Fed week around monthly top above 93.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) stays firmer around 93.25, the highest level since August 23, during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge remains on the front foot after a two-week uptrend amid a risk-off mood. However, the pre-Fed anxiety and a bank holiday in China, as well as Japan, restrict the DXY momentum of late.
MARKETS
babypips.com

The Week Ahead in FX (Sept. 20-24): 4 Central Bank Decisions Lined Up

The BOJ, FOMC, SNB and BOE will all be making their monetary policy decisions, and here’s what’s expected. Don’t forget to review which factors drove forex market price action last week, too. Major Economic Events:. RBA monetary policy meeting minutes (Sept. 21, 1:30 am GMT) – Aussie pairs could get...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Discounting the Fed is risky

USD/CAD closes at a four-week high on Friday. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday has the market focus. Close Canadian Federal election expected to produce no policy changes. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts the USD/CAD will dip below 1.2700 this week. The USD/CAD returned to its best level in a month as...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD a critical watch on BoE and Fed week

GBP/USD awaits the outcome of this week's crucial central bank meetings. GBP/USD holds above 200 EMA despite firmer US dollar. It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve central bank meetings. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Big Week#Headline Inflation#Fed#Empire Manufacturing#Eur#Rangebound#Executive Board#Italian#Ecb Qe#The Bank Of England#European#Canadian#Usd Cad#G10#Krone
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: El Salvador Now Third in Global Bitcoin ATM Count; Central Bank of Russia to Delay Digital Asset Exchange Payments; Magnum Real Estate Accepts Payment in Bitcoin; Christie’s to Auction NFTs

El Salvador now has the third-largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs, which amounts to 70% of all South American crypto ATMs, Cointelegraph reported, citing data from Coin ATM Radar. The country is third only compared to the U.S. and Canada, according to the report. The data shows El Salvador has surpassed...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Steady as she goes on Fed week

Gold remains consolidated ahead of the Fed this week. US dollar remains favoured for its safe-haven allure and prospects of Fed tapering. Gold is flat during holiday thin markets with both Tokyo and China out today. Gold vs the US dollar has traded in a narrow range between $1,751.27 low and a $1,755.29 high.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near 110.00 on firmer USD, risk-aversion

USD/JPY kickstarts fresh trading week in a muted tone. US Dollar Index remains strong above 93.00 on mixed economic data. Coronavirus jitters, geopolitical tensions keep inflow to safe-haven Yen. USD/JPY treads water in the early Asia session on Monday morning. The pair tested the low of 109.21 in the previous...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
FXStreet.com

Euro holds above yesterday's lows even after the ECB denies the FT story

Overview: The week is winding down and risk-appetites seem vulnerable even though the MSCI Asia Pacific Index pared its first weekly loss in four, led by gains in Tokyo and Hong Kong. With those gains, Japanese markets turned positive for the week, while Hong Kong's loss was narrowed to just below 5%. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 gave up its initial gains and is lower near midday in Europe. If it does not recover, its losing streak would extend to three weeks, the longest since before the vaccine was announced. US futures are heavier ahead of today's massive expiration of equity futures and options. The 10-year US Treasury is steady around 1.33%, while European yields are mostly 2-4 bp firmer. The US benchmark yield is up by less than a single basis point on the week, while eurozone rates are 3-5 bp higher. For its part, the US dollar is sporting a heavier bias against most of the major currencies, led by the Australian and Canadian dollars. On the week, the Norweigan krone is the strongest (~0.7%) ahead of an anticipated rate hike next week. Emerging market currencies are mixed today, leaving the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index slightly lower. It is off about 0.4% for the week, the second consecutive weekly decline. Gold tumbled 2.25% yesterday, its biggest fall in a month, but after falling to $1750 yesterday is near $1765 near midday in Europe. Oil is trading a bit heavier, and November WTI is threatening to end a five-day rally that has carried it from a little below $68 a barrel to almost $73. It is slipping below $72 today. Iron ore continues to plummet. The Chinese contract fell for the 13th session in the past 14 for a 25% drop this month. Copper is more than 1% higher on the day to reduce this week's loss to 2.5%. Coming into today, the CRB Index is up 1.5% for the week, the fourth consecutive weekly advance.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action. Do current inflation trends warrant tightening policy anytime soon? The past week's latest figures have caused jitters, leaving investors confused. Central banks take the stage in the upcoming week, with the Fed's taper timing and the BOE's rate hike prospects critical for GBP/USD. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: Fed meeting and Bank of England take centre stage

Friday finish: Stocks are weaker, that flurry of pre-mkt futures buying looking like nothing more than a mirage with the cash open again getting sold into quite heavily. FTSE 100 back below its 7,000 level heading into the close so we look to see if this can hold. S&P 500 down 0.6% around 4,444 and looking again like it wants to flirt aggressively with the 50-day line. This 50-day SMA is like a long-suffering girlfriend who’s always lent on to pick up her boyfriend when he gets too giddy. He needs to be careful – too much hugging might get see him finally dumped this time. Stock markets in Europe and US now heading for a down week after looking like they’d stay above the plimsoll line earlier. US 10-year yields highest in 10 days, dollar also gaining ground to make a new 3-week high this afternoon. Risk off, safety getting some bid but gold suffering from the steeper curve and stronger USD. Oil prices off sharply in the last couple of hours to make a two-day low , with WTI just holding above $71. Debt limit is becoming something in the headlamps but not yet a major worry for markets – but it could be if we get into real chicken fight.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY retakes 110.00 mark, moves back closer to weekly tops

USD/JPY gained follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations pushed the US bond yields higher and remained supportive. A softer risk tone, a modest USD weakness did little to hinder the positive momentum. The USD/JPY pair climbed to three-day tops heading into the North American...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD hits fresh monthly lows, attention turns to FOMC meeting next week

EUR/USD reaches a three-week low at 1.2724. Market sentiment weighs on the EUR/USD as flows flew to the safe-haven USD. The US Dollar Index rises above 93.00 despite weak US consumer sentiment data. EUR/USD keeps sliding for the second day in a row, exchanging hands at 1.1728 down 0.30% on...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays in the negative territory near 1.2650 in choppy session

USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in its weekly range. WTI stays in a consolidation phase a little above $72. US Dollar Index stays calm following Thursday's upsurge. The USD/CAD pair managed to post modest gains on Thursday but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Friday. As of writing, the pair was trading around the mid-point of its weekly range, losing 0.18% at 1.2657.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy