Oil prices were again supported by supply concerns to post net gains [Video]

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns over further disruption to Gulf of Mexico output continued to underpin oil prices during Tuesday. There were, however, reservations over Chinese demand trends. There was choppy trading following the US inflation data with initial gains on a weaker dollar reversed as the US currency regained ground. WTI dipped to...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Longs Increased in Crude Oil Futures on Supply Disruption Concerns

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended September 14, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures rose +5 906 contracts to 355 064. Although Hurricane Nicholas receded, disruption to US Gulf crude output could take some time to recover. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil declined -7 668 contracts to 29 991, while that for gasoline gained +2 114 contracts to 41 972. NET SHORT of natural gas futures soared +28 601 contracts to 148 579 during the week.
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
FXStreet.com

WTI challenges 2-day lows in the sub-$72.00 mark

WTI corrects lower and breaches the $72.00 yardstick on Friday. The dollar looks unchanged near recent tops. Crude oil keeps targeting the $74.00 mark and above. Prices of the WTI gives away further ground and retest the area below the $72.00 mark per barrel on Friday. WTI now looks to...
Reuters

Oil falls as storm-hit U.S. supply trickles back into market

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents to settle at $75.34 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell...
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 83 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended earlier declines on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 83 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 10. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 79 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 3.006 trillion cubic feet, down 595 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 231 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was down 17.6 cents, or 3.2%, at $5.284 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.299 shortly before the data.
FXStreet.com

Gold prices gain on inflation data – What’s next? [Video]

Gold prices surged above the key $1,800 level after U.S inflation data missed expectations, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will be forced to pare back its monthly asset purchases anytime soon. Data released on Tuesday showed Consumer Price Inflation increased 0.3 per cent from July, the smallest advance since...
fxempire.com

Oil Rises to Six-Week High as U.S. Supply Concerns Dominate

Those price gains came even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) trimmed its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent futures rose 59 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $73.51 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
theedgemarkets.com

Oil holds gain with hurricane impact on supply still lingering

(Sept 9): Oil was steady above US$69 a barrel as the slow return of U.S. output halted by Hurricane Ida more than a week ago tightened the market. Futures in New York advanced 1.4% on Wednesday after two straight days of declines. Just over 20% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production is back online after the hurricane battered southeast Louisiana, marking an even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina. Regional crude grades such as Mars Blend have jumped due to the prolonged shutdown.
FXStreet.com

Does the post-Labor Day dip in gold prices offer a buying opportunity? [Video]

Gold prices pulled back on Tuesday as trader’s booked profits after stellar gains that saw the precious metal jump to its highest since mid-June. Last week, Gold prices gained bullish momentum after a key report showed the U.S economy added fewer jobs than forecast, diminishing the possibility that the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus anytime soon.
