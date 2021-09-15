CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OneWeb successfully launches 34 satellites

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has confirmed its successful launch of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This latest successful launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 322 satellites, nearly half of OneWeb’s entire 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed,...

advanced-television.com

