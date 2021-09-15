CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Viewpoint: Defeated nomination shows gun lobby's power

Times Union
 4 days ago

The following editorial appeared in the New York Daily News:. Of course the pro-gun-regulation activist and former ATF agent President Joe Biden nominated to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives couldn’t pass Senate muster. What do you expect, a critic of Big Tech to take over the...

www.timesunion.com

Kenosha News.com

Commentary: Gun lobby pulls trigger on nominee

In a case that shows the enduring corrupt power of the U.S. gun lobby, on Sept. 9 President Joe Biden was forced to withdraw his nomination of David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Chipman was well-qualified for the job. He served 25...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden pulls nominee, gun lobby wins

Of course the pro-gun-regulation activist and former ATF agent President Joe Biden nominated to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives couldn't pass Senate muster. What do you expect, a critic of Big Tech to take over the Federal Trade Commission? A champion of investor protections to lead...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

A highly qualified candidate to run the federal firearms agency is the latest casualty of an extremist gun lobby

Many federal agencies, from the Federal Election Commission to the Internal Revenue Service, become embroiled unhelpfully in politics, but none more than the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF has lacked a permanent director since 2015, after the position became Senate-confirmable, and on Thursday, the White House withdrew...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Biden Pulls Gun-Control Advocate’s Nomination to Lead ATF After Pushback

Gun control advocate David Chipman will not lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, The Washington Post reported Thursday. President Joe Biden pulled Chipman’s nomination after Senate Republicans and some moderate Democrats expressed opposition to the choice. “Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress have made clear that they intend to use gun crime as a political talking point instead of taking serious steps to address it,” Biden said in a statement Thursday announcing the move.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Union

Viewpoint: No depths to which gun makers will not descend

The following editorial appeared in the New York Daily News:. Those of us who follow the machinations of the gun industry have a high tolerance threshold for immoral actions. But the latest legal maneuver by lawyers for Remington, being sued in Connecticut court for irresponsible marketing of its product by the families of Sandy Hook victims, is enough to leave even the most cynical person speechless.
LAW
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
wamc.org

State Senator Calls On NY Governor And President Biden To Take Action To Reopen Northern Border

State and local lawmakers in northern New York are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to use her new status to push the Biden administration to reopen the U.S.-Canada border. The border closed to non-essential travelers in March 2020 and the closure was extended monthly. In August, Canadian officials reopened their land crossings to nonessential travelers if certain COVID-19 protocols are met. But the U.S. side has remain closed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
Washington Post

Pennsylvania Republicans invade voters’ privacy in service of the ‘big lie’

In July, I praised guidance that the Justice Department issued regarding phony election “audits,” such as the one underway in Maricopa County, Ariz. That guidance stated:. There have been reports, with respect to some of the post-2020 ballot examinations, of proposals to contact individuals face to face to see whether the individuals were qualified voters who had actually voted. . . . This sort of activity raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters. . . . Jurisdictions that authorize or conduct audits must ensure that the way those reviews are conducted has neither the purpose nor the effect of dissuading qualified citizens from participating in the electoral process. If they do not, the Department will act to ensure that all eligible citizens feel safe in exercising their right to register and cast a ballot in future elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

