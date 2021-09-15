CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Bibiano Fernandes December return announced by ONE CEO

By Dylan Bowker
mymmanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONE Championship celebrates a decade as an organization this month. But the anniversary show will be transpiring in December. A Pride-style matchmaking bout has been teased for the legendary Demetrious Johnson. ONE figurehead Chatri Sityodtong will be breaking the news on that with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday. A reportedly cool fight for Mighty Mouse that both parties have already accepted for the final month of the year.

mymmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymmanews.com

Chatri Sityodtong on lack of AEW and ONE collab during TNT run

ONE Championship did a series of weekly broadcasts on TNT throughout the month of April. Another known entity on TNT is All Elite Wrestling with the pro wrestling show now having a couple of years underneath them on that station. But the crossover was quite minimal between AEW and ONE both prior to and during that April run of mixed martial arts shows.
WWE
mymmanews.com

Chatri Sityodtong on ONE Championship Heavyweight division

The ONE Championship heavyweight division is an ever-growing competitive field. Many key matchups in that weight category are still to come this calendar year. I spoke with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong and he offered up his thoughts on some of those contests and the division at large. The burgeoning...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Jens Pulver
Person
Mark Coleman
Person
Bibiano Fernandes
Person
Kevin Belingon
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
Ariel Helwani
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Exposes ‘Rigged’ Belfort Fight

Evander Holyfield said he didn’t lose his fight against Vitor Belfort at Triller. He said, “I’m not hurt.”. He said he wasn’t knocked out. “I think it was a bad call, the referee shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick.”. The UFC middleweight fighter Makhmud Muradov is the only MMA...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman says Mike Tyson “manufactured” into a knockout artist

The oldest heavyweight champion of the world, “Big” George Foreman, believes Mike Tyson got molded into the beast he was and wasn’t born with a natural talent. Citing the efforts of top trainer and boxing legend Cus D’Amato, Foreman says Tyson had to work hard on honing his incredible skills.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#One Championship#Fite Tv#Boxing#Combat#Mighty Mouse#Xffc#Btc#Gfl#Ksw#Tko#Invicta Fc#Cageside Press#Liberty Multimedia
Wrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘In Trouble’ With Police In Video

Nate Diaz is one of the original bad boys of the fighting game when it comes to UFC. Nate has gone on record to state how little he truly does care about getting into trouble. The latest video of Nate being apprehended by police proves this point to the max. When you look back on Nate Diaz’ career, it might not all be shiny and golden, but it truly is really such a story to tell that has every up and down that you could think of. Jon Jones ‘Roid Rage’ Leaked By UFC Fighter.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Sabotages’ Gervonta Davis Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has seemingly ruined a huge boxing contest. A bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had been on the cards and the potential fight could have come to fruition. After Garcia’s stoppage of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he not only called out Davis but promised to knock him out inside two rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Vitor Belfort Exposes Floyd Mayweather As Fraud

Floyd Mayweather remains one of the most legendary boxers in all of the pro boxing world. Floyd Mayweather also recently posted a heartbreaking photo of his girlfriend. Vitor Belfort is set to face off against Evander Holyfield on September 11 at Thriller boxing. Ahead of that, he recently spoke to MMAFighting, Vitor Belfort went after Floyd Mayweather.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy