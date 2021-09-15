Zimbabwe's older people often sent to homes amid pandemic

India’s southern state of Kerala has reported its first death from a new outbreak of the Nipah virus after a 12-year-old boy died of the infectious disease on Sunday, even as the state battles a deadly Covid-19 surge that accounts for a significant chunk of the country’s daily caseload.At least two health workers have also been infected in the state, according to local reports.This is the first death reported from the viral disease in Kerala after nearly three years, prompting health officials in it and neighbouring states to go into a state of alert.The disease is usually caused by the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO