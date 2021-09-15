CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Zimbabwe's older people often sent to homes amid pandemic

By FARAI MUTSAKA
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Banana bread was served at a recent birthday party at Melfort Old People’s home, where a group of residents mustered a raspy happy birthday tune. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

More people die at home during pandemic

End of life charity Marie Curie said the rise was partly due to many people avoiding hospitals during the crisis because they wanted to protect the NHS, or feared catching coronavirus. Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 1,517 people died in their home in Sunderland between the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is the Nipah virus that’s killing people in India amid Covid?

India’s southern state of Kerala has reported its first death from a new outbreak of the Nipah virus after a 12-year-old boy died of the infectious disease on Sunday, even as the state battles a deadly Covid-19 surge that accounts for a significant chunk of the country’s daily caseload.At least two health workers have also been infected in the state, according to local reports.This is the first death reported from the viral disease in Kerala after nearly three years, prompting health officials in it and neighbouring states to go into a state of alert.The disease is usually caused by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Home births are being cancelled at the very last minute: how the pandemic is still impacting pregnant people

There’s little question that lockdown measures have had a huge impact upon us all. From a decline in mental wellbeing to redundancies across the board, few people have been left unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But while many of us are now jumping back into ‘normal life', for those embarking upon parenthood for the first time this year, the challenges are just beginning.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Pandemic#Ap#Melfort Old People
Birmingham Star

Adoption campaign of Nepal's central zoo appeals to public amid pandemic

KATHMANDU, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Charmed by its "cute little fluffy face," Raunak Byanjankar, a Nepali boy aged 14, on Sunday adopted a mona monkey from the Central Zoo in Kathmandu, becoming the youngest participant in the zoo's "Adopt an Animal" campaign. "When he heard about the adoption, he started...
PETS
AFP

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations

Exhausted nurses in the Philippines are struggling to care for patients as colleagues contract Covid-19 or quit a profession that was dangerously understaffed even before the pandemic. The country is enduring a record rise in infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, with the health department reporting a nursing shortfall of more than 100,000 -- forcing those left to work long hours for little pay on often precarious short-term contracts. "They are tired and burned out," nursing director Lourdes Banaga, at a private hospital south of Manila, told AFP. "At the start of the pandemic we had almost 200 nurses," said Banaga, director for nursing services at the Lipa Medix Medical Center in Batangas province.
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
MILITARY
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

33 US military jets to land in Kabul as 20K remain stranded at airport

Thirty-three US military transport jets are expected to land within the next 24 hours in Kabul, where as many as 20,000 people, including Americans and Afghans, are still waiting to be evacuated. In an attempt to help ramp up the evacuation of Americans, a source told CNN on Monday that...
MILITARY
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy