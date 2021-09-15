Infographic: Cars Increasingly Ready For Autonomous Driving
The share of newly registered passenger cars worldwide produced without provisions for assisted driving systems has become smaller and smaller in recent years. According to the Statista Mobility Market Outlook, “regular” cars made up a minority of only 24 percent of newly registered cars around the globe in 2020. The transition to autonomous-ready cars has been a quick one: In 2013, cars without assistance systems were still in the majority at 65 percent of all newly registered ones.www.ibtimes.com
