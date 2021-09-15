CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infographic: Cars Increasingly Ready For Autonomous Driving

By Katharina Buchholz
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe share of newly registered passenger cars worldwide produced without provisions for assisted driving systems has become smaller and smaller in recent years. According to the Statista Mobility Market Outlook, “regular” cars made up a minority of only 24 percent of newly registered cars around the globe in 2020. The transition to autonomous-ready cars has been a quick one: In 2013, cars without assistance systems were still in the majority at 65 percent of all newly registered ones.

