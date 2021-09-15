CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

River Hawks Held Scoreless Against Merrimack in 1-0 Loss

 5 days ago

LOWELL, Mass.—Despite a strong chance by junior Sancho Maroto Tobias (Alcobendes, Madrid), the UMass Lowell men's soccer team (1-4-1) came up just shy in a home contest against Merrimack (1-4-1) Tuesday night, falling to the Warriors, 1-0. Senior goalkeeper Christian Miesch (Ried-Brig, Switzerland) was only required to make three saves on the night. Offensively, the River Hawks paced the Warriors, 11-5, in shots, as junior Matthias Stingl (Deggendorf, Germany) led the charge with four chances.

