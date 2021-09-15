CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone's invited to play Age Of Empires 4 this weekend in a stress test

By Alice O'Connor
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter running an Age Of Empires 4 closed beta test for lucky ticketholders, the makers now want absolutely everyone to pile in and click men as hard as you can to see if the game explodes. The historical RTS is holding an open "technical stress test" this weekend, from Friday to Monday, to give the multiplayer backend a sound kicking and see if it stays stands. In short, hey, you can play AO4's multiplayer for free this weekend.

