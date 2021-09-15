Everyone's invited to play Age Of Empires 4 this weekend in a stress test

Age of Empires 4 is the long-awaited follow-up to the third game, that released almost two decades ago. Although RTS games tend to fit into somewhat of a niche, Age of Empires 4 is one of the most highly anticipated games this year. With lots to prove, the team are trying to be as transparent as possible. This has led to a closed beta for those who preordered or registered and, now, the technical stress test. If you want the chance to try it before you buy it, here's what you need to know.

