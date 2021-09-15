CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DarkTrace lifts FY22 revenue expectations, shares rally

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarkTrace shares surged on Wednesday after the cybersecurity firm lifted its expectations for FY22 amid solid demand. In its results for the year to the end of June, DarkTrace said it now expects year-on-year revenue growth of 35% to 37%, up from previous guidance of between 29% and 32%. This is driven by a year-on-year increase in constant currency annual recurring revenue growth of 34% to 36%, up from previous guidance of 32% to 34%.

Reuters

Darktrace emits travelling salesman omens

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The travelling IT salesman may be a dying breed. Darktrace (DARK.L) shares soared nearly 10% on Wednesday after the $6.5 billion British cybersecurity firm raised its sales and margin forecasts for the year ahead. Revenue in the 12 months to June surpassed expectations, growing 41% to $281 million. But the Cambridge-based group, which uses machine learning to detect anomalies in IT systems, also benefitted from a 92% collapse in travel and entertainment costs due to pandemic movement restrictions. Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2%-5%, from 1%-4% previously.
BUSINESS

