New Orleans, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orleans by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orleans THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD AND CENTRAL ORLEANS PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service New Orleans.

alerts.weather.gov

