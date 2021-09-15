Eye on the tropics: 2 disturbances being monitored in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic.
The first disturbance is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and is continuing to show signs of organization.
Forecasters said a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.
It has an 80% chance of developing over the next 48 hours.
Meteorologists are also monitoring a system located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
A tropical depression is likely to form while the system moves across the western Atlantic.
The system has a 60% chance of developing over the next 48 hours.
