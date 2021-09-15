CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near session tops, around 1.3830-35 area

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

GBP/USD staged a goodish rebound from a short-term ascending trend-channel support. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. A sustained break below the 1.3780 region is needed to negate the constructive outlook. The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday positive through the first...

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

The bulls are being pressured with the price recently falling below the 200-hour EMA. Traders are looking for shorts in a bearish trending market. However, optimal entry points are what matter and bears might need to consider the following analysis that cautions a near-term bullish correction. The price is crawling...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD, Chart of the Week: Bullish near-term, bearish longer-term

GBP/USD bulls holding up the bears at critical weekly support. A test of the daily M-formation could be in order before 1.34 areas and monthly swing targets. GBP/USD will be a focus this week considering the Bank of England as well as the Federal Reserve critical interest meetings. The following...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1727. Euro's selloff to a 3-1/2 week low of 1.1725 in New York on Friday due to continued usd's strength on rising U.S. yields suggests early correction from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended and re-test of this key support in envisaged later this week, today, reckon downside is limited to 1.1690/00.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD a critical watch on BoE and Fed week

GBP/USD awaits the outcome of this week's crucial central bank meetings. GBP/USD holds above 200 EMA despite firmer US dollar. It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve central bank meetings. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index kick-starts Fed week around monthly top above 93.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) stays firmer around 93.25, the highest level since August 23, during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge remains on the front foot after a two-week uptrend amid a risk-off mood. However, the pre-Fed anxiety and a bank holiday in China, as well as Japan, restrict the DXY momentum of late.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Falling wedge support, oversold RSI test bears around 0.7250

AUD/USD remains pressured around three-week low, inside bullish chart pattern. Oversold RSI, immediate support line hints at corrective pullback. 200-SMA adds filters to the upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement challenges the bears. AUD/USD stays depressed around 0.7260, down 0.28% on a day while fading bounce off intraday low amid Monday’s Asian...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Crosses short-term upside hurdle on the way to 100-SMA

EUR/GBP takes the bids to refresh intraday top, crosses fortnightly resistance line. Firmer Momentum, sustained break of immediate hurdle directs bulls to 100-SMA. Key Fibonacci retracement levels, monthly low challenge bears. EUR/GBP refreshes intraday low to 0.8546, up 0.12% on a day during early Monday. The cross-currency pair recently pierced...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews three-week low near 0.7250 amid risk-off mood

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, prints three-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid coronavirus fears, pre-Fed anxiety and Evergrande woes. Light calendar, off in China, Japan restrict moves but bears stay hopeful amid tapering tantrums. AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7250, down 0.44% intraday while declining to the lowest levels...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes monthly lows near $1,745 on higher USD

Gold remains consolidated ahead of the Fed this week. US dollar remains favoured for its safe-haven allure and prospects of Fed tapering. Update: Gold prices touch the lowest level in a month and continue with its previous two week’s downside momentum. The biggest single day fall of $30 was observed on Thursday following a higher-than-expected US Retail sales data. A stable retail sector indicates higher consumer sentiment, which could mean a more hawkish Fed in its two-day meeting in the week. Investors remained cautious ahead of the much anticipated FOMC meeting as they waited for clues about the timeline to slow the central bank's $120 billion monthly bond purchase program. Furthermore, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields trade at 1.36% with 0.49% gains. The greenback rallies above 93.00 for the first time since August 22, following the footprints of the US bond yields. A higher USD valuations make gold expensive for the other currency holders investors.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for 0.7200 at three-week low

AUD/USD holds lower ground near monthly low, prints three-day downtrend. Sustained trading below 200-DMA, descending RSI, not oversold, back the bears. 78.6% Fibonacci retracement can trigger corrective pullback, two-month-old hurdle guards recovery moves. AUD/USD remains pressured around the monthly low of 0.7226, down 0.68% intraday ahead of Monday’s European session.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF clings to five-month high above 0.9300 amid sour sentiment

USDCHF bulls take a breather after three-week uptrend to refresh multi-day top. Risk appetite worsens amid pre-Fed cautious, virus-led challenges to economic growth, fears concerning China. Bank holidays in China, Japan could restrict intraday moves. USD/CHF remains sidelined around 0.9320 after poking the April 2020 tops during Monday’s Asian session....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Why XAU/USD appears vulnerable heading into the Fed showdown?

Gold price licks its wounds in monthly lows amid firmer US dollar. USD benefits from Fed’s tapering bets, China’s Evergrande story-led risk aversion. Gold’s four-hour chart points to deeper loss amid a potential bear flag. After Thursday’s $50 slide, gold price looked to stabilize on Friday, although held on to...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD expected to hit $35 in the next 24 hours

Polkadot price analysis is bearish for next week. DOT/USD retraced to $32 overnight. DOT has lost its momentum this week. On the five-day Polkadot price analysis chart, the coin traded in a range of between $30-$33. Suggesting moderate activities have been taking place during the five-day trading sessions. In addition,...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

I’m seeing a potential short-term reversal pattern on Cable, but this could shape up to be a range play also. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. U.K. consumer inflation expectations up from 2.4% to 2.7%. Upcoming...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD reaches a weekly low beneath 1.3750 on disappointing UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD prints a new weekly low at 1.3745. Awful UK’s Retail Sales report fails to boost the British pound. The greenback strengthened despite a fall in Consumer Sentiment. GBP/USD is sliding in the American session to new weekly lows, trading at 1.3754, down 0.26% at the time of writing. As we approach the London Fix and head into the weekend, we could expect some downward pressure on the back of the dampened market sentiment.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1771; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1795 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1655. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1945.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD pares majority of daily gains, trades around 0.7070 ahead of US data

NZD/USD lost its traction before reaching 0.7100 on Friday. US Dollar Index consolidates Thursday's rally below 93.00. Focus shifts to September UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data. The NZD/USD pair fell to its lowest level in 16 days at 0.7063 on Thursday and staged a modest recovery in the first half...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action. Do current inflation trends warrant tightening policy anytime soon? The past week's latest figures have caused jitters, leaving investors confused. Central banks take the stage in the upcoming week, with the Fed's taper timing and the BOE's rate hike prospects critical for GBP/USD. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays in the negative territory near 1.2650 in choppy session

USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in its weekly range. WTI stays in a consolidation phase a little above $72. US Dollar Index stays calm following Thursday's upsurge. The USD/CAD pair managed to post modest gains on Thursday but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Friday. As of writing, the pair was trading around the mid-point of its weekly range, losing 0.18% at 1.2657.
MARKETS

