GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near session tops, around 1.3830-35 area

Gold remains consolidated ahead of the Fed this week. US dollar remains favoured for its safe-haven allure and prospects of Fed tapering. Update: Gold prices touch the lowest level in a month and continue with its previous two week’s downside momentum. The biggest single day fall of $30 was observed on Thursday following a higher-than-expected US Retail sales data. A stable retail sector indicates higher consumer sentiment, which could mean a more hawkish Fed in its two-day meeting in the week. Investors remained cautious ahead of the much anticipated FOMC meeting as they waited for clues about the timeline to slow the central bank's $120 billion monthly bond purchase program. Furthermore, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields trade at 1.36% with 0.49% gains. The greenback rallies above 93.00 for the first time since August 22, following the footprints of the US bond yields. A higher USD valuations make gold expensive for the other currency holders investors.

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO