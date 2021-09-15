Hope Haven Celebrates National Assisted Living Week
Hope Haven had a lot of fun for their residents Tuesday during their celebration of “National Assisted Living Week”. Staffers had some fun activities that really tickled Hope Haven residents such as hula-hooping and an “egg toss”. You may notice on the egg toss one has already bit the dust! More successful was a short obstacle course which residents traversed in wheelchairs and walkers. Everyone had fun Tuesday! Those with friends and loved ones at Hope Haven are encouraged to call or visit when possible. The theme for this year’s “National Assisted Living Week” is “Compassion Community Caring”.www.hopeprescott.com
