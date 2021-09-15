CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Hope Haven Celebrates National Assisted Living Week

hopeprescott.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Haven had a lot of fun for their residents Tuesday during their celebration of “National Assisted Living Week”. Staffers had some fun activities that really tickled Hope Haven residents such as hula-hooping and an “egg toss”. You may notice on the egg toss one has already bit the dust! More successful was a short obstacle course which residents traversed in wheelchairs and walkers. Everyone had fun Tuesday! Those with friends and loved ones at Hope Haven are encouraged to call or visit when possible. The theme for this year’s “National Assisted Living Week” is “Compassion Community Caring”.

www.hopeprescott.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Oregonian

Celebrate Recovery offers hope, healing

STANFIELD — In an effort to promote treatment and recovery from substance use disorders, the month of September is designated as National Recovery Month. Initially established 32 years ago by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Faces & Voices of Recovery took the reins last year. The goal is to highlight the recovery community, as well as treatment providers and community members who contribute to making recovery — in all its forms — not only possible but a reality.
STANFIELD, OR
Hopewell Valley News

Brandywine Senior Living to celebrate grandparents all week

Brandywine Living at Princeton will celebrate National Assisted Living Week Sept. 12-18. The community will kick off the week on Grandparents Day, Sept. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. with a Wild West meets Country Party. The day is packed with a country band, shooting gallery, petting zoo, pony rides, BBQ ribs and chicken, and a cameo visit by John Wayne. There will also be a fundraiser raffle for a large screen TV and 50/50, with all proceeds benefiting SOS Beagle.
PRINCETON, NJ
Arizona Daily Sun

Assistance League celebrates 40 years of Flagstaff service

The Assistance League of Flagstaff is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization providing 10 philantrhopic programs that have served Flagstaff's needy for 40 years. One program is Operation School Bell, where children are referred by schools. An average of 1,400 children receive new clothing, shoes books and hygiene kits each year. The other programs answer various community needs. Funds are provided through sales of donations at the Cedar Closet Thrift Shop, with all revenue returned to the community.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Walkers
Ironton Tribune

Morning Pointe celebrates National Senior Living Week by giving back to community partners

RUSSELL, Ky. — Pointe Senior Living communities across the Southeast are exhibiting their “Compassion, Community, Caring”-themed events for this year’s National Senior Living Week. Designed to provide an opportunity for residents, staff and volunteers to celebrate the senior living industry, many Morning Pointe communities are planning wonderful activities not only...
RUSSELL, KY
MLive

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with a weeklong fiesta in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off in Grand Haven with a weeklong celebration of all Spanish-speaking cultures. The Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta runs from Sunday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept. 25. Organized by Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative, the fiesta was first held in 2019 to celebrate...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
inkfreenews.com

Celebrating Hope With New Hope Pet Rescue

SYRACUSE—New Hope Pet Rescue is holding a fundraiser called Celebrating Hope at 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Syracuse Eagles, 12889 N. Kern Road. The fundraiser is happening in hopes of helping raise money for operating funds such as; medical bills, food, electric, litter and other necessities to help homeless pets at the rescue.
SYRACUSE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Mother-of-four who proudly posted that she was 'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccainated' dies of COVID-19 at age 40

A California mother-of-four who was outspoken against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses. In screenshots taken from Facebook, family members say she lost her battle against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1077 WRKR

Eerie Photos of a Nearly 100 Year Old Abandoned Pool in Anderson, Indiana

I don't know about you, but to me, there's something so fascinating about abandoned places. I love looking at photos from when people go urban exploring. I'm in a group on Facebook that shares a lot of abandoned cool places around the state of Indiana. The group is called Abandoned Central and Southern Indiana, and if you're a fan of abandoned places you'll definitely want to check it out.
INDIANA STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
The Independent

I’ve worked with thousands of families like Gabby Petito’s. This is what is probably happening behind the scenes

In my line of work, I am all too familiar with cases such as Gabby Petito’s.Gabby’s family will be experiencing emotions quite unlike those felt in any other trauma. Many families using our services say they would rather have a death than not knowing at all, and that is understandable. Although police have now found a body which they have described as consistent with descriptions of Petito, her fate is still unsure — and the further reported disappearance of her partner Brian Laundrie only complicates matters further.The ‘limbo’ one finds oneself in when somebody is missing is vast, empty and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Star News Group

Happy crowds welcome Festival of the Sea back to Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Festival of the Sea returned to downtown Point Pleasant Beach for its 43rd annual iteration on Saturday, drawing throngs of happy visitors who enjoyed  local food, a beer-and-wine garden, music, crafts and family-friendly activities. After skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular end-of-summer festival managed a strong comeback, with more than 200 vendors and some 20 restaurants participating.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Great Bend Tribune

Aster Estates owner shares information during assisted-living week

In many instances, the decision to move into an assisted-living or long-term-care environment is based on some type of medical emergency. Aster Estates is here to prevent that from happening. Pam Lewis, owner and registered nurse, wanted to share information about the different type of environment Aster Estates offers in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy