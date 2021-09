After an initially positive start, markets in Europe have pulled back from their intraday highs, with the FTSE100 slipping below 7,000, to a six-week low. It’s not completely clear what appears to have triggered the change of sentiment, however a bond market selloff hasn’t helped, which has sent UK 5-year gilt yields to their highest levels since March 2020, and 10-year yields to a four-month high. It could be the recent headlines around new fiscal rules from the Chancellor of the Exchequer is exerting upward pressure on short term UK borrowing costs.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO