Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Randolph The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Randolph County in southwestern Illinois East central Ste. Genevieve County in southeastern Missouri * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chester, Ste. Genevieve, Bremen, Steeleville, Percy, St. Mary, Ellis Grove, Rockwood, Kaskaskia, Kellogg, Welge, Roots, New Palestine and Shiloh Hill. This includes Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 141 and 143. This also includes Felix Valle House State Park.