CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Randolph The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Randolph County in southwestern Illinois East central Ste. Genevieve County in southeastern Missouri * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chester, Ste. Genevieve, Bremen, Steeleville, Percy, St. Mary, Ellis Grove, Rockwood, Kaskaskia, Kellogg, Welge, Roots, New Palestine and Shiloh Hill. This includes Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 141 and 143. This also includes Felix Valle House State Park.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats using the spending bill to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. MacDonough, in her guidance, warned that the Democratic plan doesn't meet the strict rules on what can be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellis Grove, IL
County
Randolph County, IL
State
Missouri State
City
Rockwood, IL
CNN

The 2021 Emmy Awards

"The Crown" star Josh O'Connor wins lead actor in a drama series. Josh O'Connor won the lead actor in a drama Emmy for his role as Prince Charles in "The Crown." Olivia Colman wins Emmy for "The Crown" From CNN's Chloe Melas. Olivia Colman has done it, she took home...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy