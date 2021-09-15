Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Richmond Patchy Dense Fog Developing Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of the eastern Midlands, Pee Dee region, and lower CSRA with visibilities being reduced to one quarter of a mile or less at times. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving and allow extra time to reach your destination. Visibilities should begin to improve by 9:00 am.