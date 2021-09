Will a new competitor to Ethereum emerge, or will the acknowledged Web 2.0 winner dominate the DeFi space for years to come?. It’s an interesting question for several reasons. One is that the DeFi space is still early in its evolution. Sometimes early mover advantage cements market position but sometimes it doesn’t. It is entirely possible a completely new blockchain system is already being developed that somehow anticipates where the market is headed and addresses several unmet needs as it makes itself indispensable.

