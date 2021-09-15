CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

AUD/USD: Defending 0.7240 is crucial to avert a deeper down move – SocGen

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD is closer to 0.73 as the pair extends drop to 2.2% from 0.7478 high on 3 September. The aussie needs to hold above 0.7240 to avoid a deeper retracement, economists at Société Générale report. “AUD/USD experienced an initial bounce from the low of 0.7110 last month however it has...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

The bulls are being pressured with the price recently falling below the 200-hour EMA. Traders are looking for shorts in a bearish trending market. However, optimal entry points are what matter and bears might need to consider the following analysis that cautions a near-term bullish correction. The price is crawling...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Crosses short-term upside hurdle on the way to 100-SMA

EUR/GBP takes the bids to refresh intraday top, crosses fortnightly resistance line. Firmer Momentum, sustained break of immediate hurdle directs bulls to 100-SMA. Key Fibonacci retracement levels, monthly low challenge bears. EUR/GBP refreshes intraday low to 0.8546, up 0.12% on a day during early Monday. The cross-currency pair recently pierced...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Door open to a visit to 0.7225 – UOB

Further downside in AUD/USD could reach the 0.7225 level in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “The sharp drop in AUD to 0.7274 yesterday came as a surprise (we were expecting AUD to trade sideways). While the rapid decline appears to be running ahead of itself, there is room for AUD to weaken further. That said, any weakness is expected to encounter solid support at 0.7260 (minor support is at 0.7275). Resistance is at 0.7310 followed by 0.7325.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY needs to erode the 110.45 mark to enjoy further gains – SocGen

“USD/JPY has experienced a directionless price action since July.”. “Break above recent high of 110.45 is essential to affirm an extended up-move.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Usd#Aud#Aud Usd#Aussie#Soci T G N Rale#0 7110
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD risks a deeper retracement – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested EUR/USD could recede to the 1.1725 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “The sharp and rapid drop in EUR to 1.1749 came as a surprise (we were expecting EUR to trade sideways). While oversold, the decline has scope to dip to 1.1745 first before a more sustained rebound can be expected. The next support at 1.1725 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.1785 followed by 1.1800.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Natural Gas to advance towards the 6.11/18 zone on a move beyond 5.65 – SocGen

Natural Gas has experienced a brief pause within its relentless up move after facing interim resistance at 5.65 earlier this week. Above this level, next targets are located at 5.91 and 6.11/6.18, strategists at Société Générale report. “Daily MACD histogram is at a record high which denotes the move is...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action. Do current inflation trends warrant tightening policy anytime soon? The past week's latest figures have caused jitters, leaving investors confused. Central banks take the stage in the upcoming week, with the Fed's taper timing and the BOE's rate hike prospects critical for GBP/USD. Read more...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Elliott Wave analysis: Support near 0.7290 area

Aussie, AUDUSD has turned higher at the end of August, with a sharp and strong retracement back above former wave four, so it appears that we have a bottom in place. However, nothing moves in straight line so current retracement is normal, probably just temporary for a wave 2/B which can look for a support near 0.7290; even potential area for a right shoulder of HS path.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to enjoy considerable gains on a break above 1.1910 – SocGen

“It will be interesting to see if the pair can carve out a higher trough as compared to the one in August at 1.1660.”. “Immediate support is located at 1.1750/1.1730, the 61.8% retracement of the bounce. Holding above this, it could attempt a move towards 1.1855 and 1.1910.”. Information on...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD still looks consolidative – UOB

24-hour view: “AUD traded between 0.7349 and 0.7409 last Friday, wider than our expected sideway-trading range of 0.7350/0.7400. The underlying tone has softened somewhat and this could lead to AUD edging lower but any weakness is not expected to challenge the major support at 0.7320 (there is another support at 0.7340). Resistance is at 0.7385 followed by 0.7410.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD risks a deeper pullback on a close below 1.1770 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD risks extra losses if 1.1770 is cleared. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we expected EUR to ‘consolidate and trade between 1.1805 and 1.1850’. Our view was not wrong as EUR subsequently traded within a range of 1.1807/1.1850. The underlying tone appears to have softened and the bias for today is on the downside. A dip below 1.1795 would not be surprising but the next major support at 1.1770 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.1830 followed by 1.1850.”
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Recovering Higher Towards the 0.7365 Resistance

The Aussie Dollar started a fresh decline from well above 0.7450 against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair even broke the 0.7400 support level to enter a bearish zone. The pair traded as low as 0.7347 and it settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now recovering higher towards the 0.7365 resistance. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.7365 on the hourly chart.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Scope for a recovery to resistance at 0.7600/42 – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD is still holding above short-term support at 0.7355/44. Economists at Credit Suisse look for the market to turn higher from here, with resistance seen at 0.7470/85. “We still look to hold above 0.7355/44 given the bullish momentum divergence into the lows and the daily MACD cross into positive territory.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains defensive below 0.7400 amid mixed concerns

AUD/USD stays pressured around weekly low despite defending 0.7350. Covid woes remain elevated but USD steps back on 30-year bond auction. US President Biden pushes for vaccination in his six-pronged strategy, ECB fails to entertain markets with “recalibration”. Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat amid a light calendar. AUD/USD bears...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to see a rebound towards the 1.2810 mark – SocGen

“USD/CAD has so far defended the daily Ichimoku cloud and the 200-DMA at 1.2500. Only a break below will mean a deeper down move.”. “Holding above 1.2500, the pair could rebound towards 1.2810 with the next hurdle at the recent peak of 1.2950/1.3030. Overcoming this will be essential for an extended uptrend.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Scope for a nosedive as low as the 0.7200 level – Westpac

“One likely source of support is the conversion of historically immense mining dividends, A$18bn or more.”. “There is also some optimism that by October/November, Australia’s catch-up on vaccination should be starting to result in eased restrictions and thus scope for the economy to rebound.”. “Nearer-term, look for a test of...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to be capped around the 0.75 level – DBS Bank

AUD/USD has neared the top of the 0.70-0.75 range. This level is expected to cap the aussie, according to economists at DBS Bank. “According to our model, AUD/USD is likely to be capped around 0.7510 or two standard deviations from its mean trend value.”. “The Australian economy is expected to...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy