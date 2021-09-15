Vouched, Leading AI-Powered Identity Verification Company, Appoints Steve McQuade as Chief Technology Officer
McQuade to Accelerate Innovation of AI Product Following Recently Completed Funding. Vouched, developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification, today announced that veteran technology executive Steve McQuade has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). McQuade will accelerate development of the company’s patent-pending identity verification AI, and scale both the engineering team and international capability for the company’s global expansion.martechseries.com
