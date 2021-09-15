CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenixville, PA

President of Phoenixville-Based Creative Capital Wealth Management Group: A.I., Cryptocurrency are Here to Stay

By Mark Hostutler
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A.I. and cryptocurrency are here to stay, according to Fred Hubler, President and Chief Wealth Strategist of Phoenixville-based Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Hubler recently joined Nicole Petallides on TD Ameritrade Network’s Market Overtime to discuss emerging technology trends. In the interview, Hubler noted that some of the major changes...

montco.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValueWalk

These Are The Ten Top Polkadot Based Cryptocurrencies

As the Ethereum ecosystem gets more crowded and expensive, developers continue their search for an alternative ecosystem. One such ecosystem that has gained popularity in recent times is Polkadot, which is a decentralized ecosystem connecting the whole network of different blockchains. It is basically an open-source sharding multichain protocol that supports the cross-chain transfer of assets. Such a feature of Polkadot makes different blockchains interoperable with each other. Let’s take a look at the ten top Polkadot based cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenixville, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Phoenixville, PA
MarketWatch

Wedbush upgrades Silicon Valley Bank to outperform

Wedbush Securities analyst David J. Chiaverini on Friday upgraded SVB Financial Group to outperform from neutral and raised the bank's 12-month price target to $700 a share from $600 a share. Chiaverini said the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank is positioned to benefit from its favorable business mix as well as interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "SIVB has reported several consecutive blowout quarters, driven by its emphasis on banking the innovation economy, especially the tech and life sciences industries, which have thrived throughout the pandemic," he said. Wedbush Securities expects multiple rate hikes, which will potentially benefit the bank. It's also poised to gain from its acquisition of Boston Private as well as new hires in the technology banking space. Wedbush now expects three 25 basis point rate hikes each in late 2022 and 2023 from the Fed. Shares of SVB closed at $608.45 on Thursday, The stock has risen 57% so far this year, compared to an increase of 28% in the Financial Select SPDR Fund .
MARKETS
Zacks.com

4 Best Performing Fidelity Mutual Funds for The Rest of 2021

Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a huge spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may sell U.S. banking arm

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is exploring the sale of its U.S. banking unit MUFG Union Bank, about 13 years after it acquired the West Coast lender for $3.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the news service reported the Japanese banking giant has held preliminary talks with potential buyers about a deal and may soon hire an investment bank to launch a formal sales process. As mergers heat up between smaller banks to compete with larger players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as financial technology companies, some overseas banks are mulling the sale of their U.S. operations to benefit from lofty acquisition prices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#A I#Big Tech#Title Insurance#A I Cryptocurrency#Td Ameritrade Network#Ticketmaster
Reuters

Theater chain AMC to accept other cryptocurrencies along with bitcoin

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) boss Adam Aron said the theater chain would accept ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin alongside bitcoin for ticket purchases, as cryptocurrencies gain acceptance among mainstream investors and companies. "Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for...
MARKETS
Thrive Global

Fiat Wealth Management: “A mindset to do experiments’

Tax Planning For Retirement: Why It Matters From Fiat Wealth Management. Managing wealth a er retirement is a big deal, and a large and o en overlooked part of that process is planning for taxes. At Fiat Wealth Management, one of their main focuses is on helping people manage money a er retirement, and taxes are a huge part of that. As they explain, no matter how or where that money is saved and stored, taxes will need to be paid on it and it can be one of the biggest bills a person ever gets in their life.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

President And CEO Of Affiliated Managers Group Purchased $316.02 Thousand In Stock

Jay Horgen, President And CEO at Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), made a large insider buy on September 14, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group at a price of $158.01 per share. The total transaction amounted to $316,020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

The Future of Cryptocurrency based Assets: Impact & Opportunities

Digital currencies and assets based on them have turned popular since Bitcoin came into the market. One can find more than a thousand in the recent past. Also, one can find some good gains in the market, and it did follow a decline and later the opposite that seemed to have gone on a wider note. Several digital currency-based assets are being featured the best way in recent times at the WEF platform. As per their recent reports, there seemed to be a debate about how bitcoin and other digital currencies would become popular in the market and how different companies and groups would accept these. One can get to know more about the sites like https://btc-loophole.io/, and you can even get to know about the challenge coming in its way. Now, let’s talk about the impact and opportunities these digital coins will have.
CURRENCIES
finextra.com

Abra raises $55m for crypto wealth management platform

Cryptocurrency wealth management platform Abra has raised $55 million in a Series C funding round led by Ignia and Blockchain Capital. Kingsway Capital, Tiga Investments, the Stellar Development Foundation, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Amex Ventures, Arbor Ventures, RRE Ventures, CMT Digital Ventures, and Kenetic Advisors joined the round. Founded in 2014...
MARKETS
WestfairOnline

Interactive Brokers Group rolls out cryptocurrency trading

Interactive Brokers Group is now offering its clients cryptocurrency trading with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash assets. The Greenwich-based company is partnering with the blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos Trust Co. on this endeavor. Interactive Brokers’ trading comes with commissions of 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume, and a $1.75 minimum per order.
GREENWICH, CT
lanereport.com

The HR Manager: Creative Hiring

The hiring landscape for the last 18 months has been like no other most of us have ever witnessed. Due to a myriad of reasons, employers are not able to have a full staff on hand in many cases. As recruiters and hiring managers, we must become creative to attract and retain the best and brightest talent out there. Check out some ideas below to increase the success of your hiring campaign.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ShareCast

Mastercard to buy cryptocurrency intelligence group CipherTrace

The company said on Thursday that the acquisition will extend its capabilities "deep into the field of digital assets". CipherTrace’s platform helps customers enhance their security and fraud monitoring activities for crypto-related programs. They provide solutions for some of the largest banks, exchanges, and other financial institutions in the world, Mastercard said.
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Wealth Enhancement Group marks 11th deal of 2021

The addition of Carroll Financial Associates adds $4.7 billion and an expansion into the Carolinas for the $45.5 billion RIA. Wealth Enhancement Group is establishing a footprint in the Carolinas with the acquisition of Carroll Financial Associates, a $4.7 billion registered investment adviser based in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy