CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

FactSparrow Expands Its Roster of Content Partners with the Addition of Specialized Expert Organizations COVID-101, EconoFact and USAFacts

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Facts Will Now Be Available to the Growing Base of FactSparrow Users Encountering Confusing or Baseless Claims on Social Media. FactSparrow, the factual-content delivery service and community built for the misinformation era, is continuing to expand its content catalog with the output of leading academic, research and data organizations. The service, created by Repustar Inc., added three organizations—COVID-101, focused on health issues raised by the pandemic; EconoFact, focused on economic issues, and USAFacts, focused on the overall impact of government on society—to a roster that already includes general-news publishers such as The Associated Press and The Nevada Independent.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Evolve Additive Solutions raises $30 million to expand 3D printing tech

Evolve Additive Solutions (EAS) announced Wednesday that 3D Ventures have agreed to a $30 million growth equity financing in the company. The Minnetonka-based additive manufacturing company is using the funds to accelerate the deployment of its 3D printing technology. The company's STEP (selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process) technology sits alongside traditional...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Syte Partners With Movable Ink On Dynamic Content In Holiday Emails

Syte, a retail product discovery platform, has formed a strategic partnership with Movable Ink to allow brands to send hyper-personalized email marketing prior to this year’s holiday shopping season. The arrangement will enable retailers to combine visual AI and hyper-personalization technology to auto-generate millions of versions of email creative campaigns,...
INTERNET
atlantanews.net

The Content Factory by Chitransh Jain launch its operation

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): India's leading firm, The Content Factory is all set to get launched in the coming months providing all the budding singers, actors, content creators of this digital world with an opportunity to channelise their interest and reach potential audiences. The platform will cater to each and every industry from actors to singers, from lights, cameras to locations, from properties to production designers, from editing to colorist, from foley to VFX and from promotion to release. Shaping careers and building profiles, they will provide 180-degree services that will support the young talent to promote them digitally through various social medial channels and generate revenue.
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Pragmatic Solutions expands iGaming platform with Pariplay content

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has integrated its content with Pragmatic Solutions' platform. Pariplay’s proprietary games portfolio and Fusion content, including over 12,000 games from more than 100 third-party suppliers and Pariplay’s own library of more than 120 slots, are now available to Pragmatic Solutions’ operator network. “We...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usafacts#Covid#Smartphone App#Econofact#Social Media Factsparrow#Repustar Inc#The Associated Press#The Nevada Independent#Shopify App Store#Americans#Strategic Partnerships#Content Partners#Nonpartisanship#Apple App Store Apps
martechseries.com

SPM Group continues to expand its full spectrum of digital services with the addition of digital performance leader Dreamscape Marketing

Extending an already strong year of existing and new client growth, SPM Group continues to enhance its digital capabilities and services supporting the healthcare industry with the strategic addition of a leading digital performance agency, Dreamscape Marketing (“Dreamscape”). This new partnership further augments SPM Group’s fully integrated marketing and consulting capabilities across three key areas: strategic communications, digital experience, and performance marketing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Code Names Expert Channel Marketing Manager to Expand EMEA Partner Growth

Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced Hilde De Bisschop has joined the company as a Senior Channel Marketing Manager. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Andy Johnson, Chief Data Officer at Adstra. “We look forward to working with her to leverage the foundation...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FMG Suite Partners with LPL Financial to Deliver One-Click Compliance Experience Enhancing Financial Advisors’ Ability to Conduct Scalable and Effective Digital Marketing

Expanded capabilities enable advisors to submit email, social, website and other content directly from FMG Suite’s industry-leading marketing platform and new mobile app. FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with LPL Financial to further elevate the advisor digital marketing experience. With this expanded partnership, financial advisors affiliated with LPL can use a unique one-click compliance workflow solution to submit email, social, website, and general content changes directly from FMG Suite’s industry-leading, all-in-one marketing platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Semcasting Launches Employee-Based Title Targeting

Advanced B2B Targeting at Unprecedented Scale from the ADS Data Center. Semcasting, creators of Audience Designer and its patented identity resolution Smart Zones® technology, today announced the release of its employee-based title business-to-business (B2B) targeting solution in the Audience Designer (ADS) Data Center. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with John...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
martechseries.com

ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the Hybrid Work Era

ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the Now Platform Rome release. The latest version of the Now Platform delivers hundreds of innovations designed to empower organizations to adapt to the hybrid work era – evolving business models, managing the employee fatigue crisis, and scaling automation and app development across the enterprise.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ShardSecure Expands Distribution with Strategic Channel Partners

ShardSecure®, the world’s most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced they have signed partnership agreements with Connect I.T., New England Safety Partners and T•Services in Brazil. The resellers join FiveSky, who signed on to sell ShardSecure’s solutions earlier this year, as well as D.C. Consulting and Red River.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zuora Launches New Unified Monetization Solution to Help Customers Monetize Subscriptions as Well as Non-Subscription Offers, Unlocking the Subscription Economy for New Industries

Zuora, the leading cloud-based subscription management platform, today announced an all new Unified Monetization solution at The Journey to Usership™: A Day for Zuora® Customers event. As consumers increasingly prefer usership to ownership1, businesses are finding new ways to turn products into the ongoing services customers are demanding. To support these new business models, for the first time, Zuora is opening up its platform beyond pure subscription businesses. The solution will enable companies to monetize their subscriptions, products, and usage-based services with one unified experience.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Targetspot and Digiseg Team Up to Offer Privacy-First, Cookie- and Tracking-Free Targeting Capabilities to Digital Audio Advertising

Targetspot, a global player in the fast-growing digital audio space, announce its partnership with Digiseg, a cookie and ID free audience data provider based in Denmark. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Isabelle Papoulias, CMO at Mediafly. The integration of Digiseg into Passport IQ by Targetspot makes it possible to...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Fabric Joins the MACH Alliance to Accelerate the Adoption of Headless Technologies

Following $100M Series B, Fabric continues on path to modernizing ecommerce for scaling businesses. Fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced its new membership in the MACH Alliance, the independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems for enterprises, on a mission to future-proof technology and propel current and future digital experiences. Fabric’s headless commerce technology helps midsize and enterprise B2B and B2C brands, including BarkBox, GNC and Restoration Hardware, deliver exceptional e-commerce experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Socure Announces Industry-First Predictive Document and Identity Verification Solution with Unparalleled Precision and Multi-Dimensional Risk Insights

Solution Delivers Up to 98% Auto-Decision Rates for Increased Customer Conversions While Providing 99.5% Accuracy in Detecting Spoofing and Presentation Attacks. Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced the industry’s first predictive document and identity verification solution with native fraud risk signals and intelligence. Socure’s Predictive Document Verification goes beyond simply authenticating a government-issued ID and matching a selfie to the photo on the ID, but also predicts whether or not the identity itself is safe to do business with by employing real-time data linking for better accuracy and real-time identity trust decisions.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

JetStream Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Provide Accelerated File Transfers to the Cloud

New partnership will allow users to quickly and easily transfer large files in and out of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage using JetStream software. Jet Digital Inc. announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, to seamlessly integrate JetStream accelerated file transfer technology to Wasabi hot cloud storage. Organizations will have a fast and intuitive method to transfer large files to and from Wasabi at a fraction of the price of other solutions.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Inbox Monster Releases Best-in-Class Deliverability Monitoring Platform

Inbox Monster announces the release of its email deliverability monitoring platform, offering comprehensive insights into the most important email KPIs, unlimited inbox placement and creative rendering reports, and dedicated professional deliverability services. Inbox Monster, a next generation email deliverability analytics platform, today announced the full release of its suite of...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Adsquare to Support Unified ID 2.0

Adsquare, the global audience and location intelligence company, will collaborate with Unified ID 2.0 to offer precision and measurement solutions for programmatic media buyers and publishers. Unified ID 2.0 is a new common currency and connective tissue across digital media for the open internet. The ID represents an upgrade to...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Contentful Identified as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021

Vendors are evaluated based on completeness of strategy and performance. Contentful, the leading content platform for digital experiences, today announced it has been identified as a leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021i report by Aragon Research, Inc. The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that represents an analysis of a specific market and its key vendors.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Compasso UOL Expands its Portfolio by Acquiring Content Thread

US based digital agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud. Compasso UOL announces the acquisition of Content Thread, a US based digital agency and consulting firm specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud. With the acquisition, the Brazilian company adds a deep expertise of state-of-the-art platforms in content management and user experience management to its portfolio, and advances its operations in the North American market.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy