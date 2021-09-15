FactSparrow Expands Its Roster of Content Partners with the Addition of Specialized Expert Organizations COVID-101, EconoFact and USAFacts
More Facts Will Now Be Available to the Growing Base of FactSparrow Users Encountering Confusing or Baseless Claims on Social Media. FactSparrow, the factual-content delivery service and community built for the misinformation era, is continuing to expand its content catalog with the output of leading academic, research and data organizations. The service, created by Repustar Inc., added three organizations—COVID-101, focused on health issues raised by the pandemic; EconoFact, focused on economic issues, and USAFacts, focused on the overall impact of government on society—to a roster that already includes general-news publishers such as The Associated Press and The Nevada Independent.martechseries.com
