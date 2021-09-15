FactSparrow Expands Its Roster of Content Partners with the Addition of Specialized Expert Organizations COVID-101, EconoFact and USAFacts

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): India's leading firm, The Content Factory is all set to get launched in the coming months providing all the budding singers, actors, content creators of this digital world with an opportunity to channelise their interest and reach potential audiences. The platform will cater to each and every industry from actors to singers, from lights, cameras to locations, from properties to production designers, from editing to colorist, from foley to VFX and from promotion to release. Shaping careers and building profiles, they will provide 180-degree services that will support the young talent to promote them digitally through various social medial channels and generate revenue.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO