Burger King's breakfast menu offers delicious and quick breakfast items for everyone, including hash browns, English muffins and chocolate milk for the kids. But if you're in the mood for Burger King's Egg and Cheese Croissan'wich (which, by the way, made it onto our healthy fast food list!) or any other of the breakfast items at night, know that you won't be in luck. Unfortunately, you can't grab breakfast from the burger joint at just any time of the day.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO