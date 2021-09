Gut health is more important than you can imagine. Having a healthy gut means your gut contains large amounts of healthy bacteria and immune cells that ward off infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and fungi. But that's not all! A healthy gut also communicates with the brain through nerves and hormones, which helps maintain general health and well-being and less anxiety. If you've been experiencing more anxiety and digestive distress, then look first to your gut. This is your body's cry for help and you're the captain of your ship. Getting better can be just a meal away. Dysbiosis and inflammation of the gut have been linked to causing several mental illnesses including anxiety and depression, which are happening more and more in society today.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO