David Arraya

Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Manhattan West, the latest property in the Pendry portfolio and the brand's first hotel in New York City. In collaboration with Brookfield Properties, the hotel is designed by acclaimed architectural design firm, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and features 164 luxury guest rooms, including 30 suites, each with interiors by world-renowned Gachot Studios and lighting by L'Observatoire International. Pendry Manhattan West provides over 6,000 square feet of multi-purpose entertainment and meeting venues each featuring natural light; a state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Peloton and Technogym equipment, and a curated art collection spotlighting works of art from both New York City and Los Angeles based artists. Pendry Manhattan West is also home to distinct food and beverage concepts including Bar Pendry, Garden Room, and signature restaurant, Zou Zou's, which was created in partnership with acclaimed hospitality group, Quality Branded. Zou Zou's is helmed by Chefs Madeline Sperling and Juliana Latif and brings an Eastern Mediterranean menu to the West Side.

