CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

David Arraya

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new luxury retreat in Riviera Maya's Kanai destination, is pleased to announce David Arraya as General Manager. A seasoned hospitality professional with over a decade of experience in the luxury hotel space, Arraya will oversee all operations for the oceanfront property that is anticipated to open in late 2021.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

David Nicola

David Nicola, has been appointed Director of Food and Beverage of Lansdowne Resort located in Leesburg, Virginia. Nicola is an accomplished hospitality executive with a successful history of leading profitable Food & Beverage operations in large hotels, inclusive outlets and meeting space. Nicola comes to Lansdowne most recently from the...
LEESBURG, VA
travelworldnews.com

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection Appoints David Arraya as General Manager of Auberge Resorts Collection’s First Hotel in Riviera Maya

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new luxury retreat in Riviera Maya’s Kanai destination, has announced David Arraya as General Manager. A seasoned hospitality professional with over a decade of experience in the luxury hotel space, Arraya will oversee all operations for the oceanfront property that is anticipated to open in late 2021.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Colorado’s Limelight Hotel Aspen Undergoing Renovation Ahead of November 2021 Season Opening

Following a six-month renovation, the Limelight Hotel Aspen will welcome guests at the start of the 2021/22 ski season in November of 2021. The beloved hotel in the heart of Aspen next to Wagner Park is currently undergoing a top-to-bottom refresh, which includes public spaces such as the Limelight Lounge, conference room, lobby, and bar, as well as all 126 guestrooms and suites and en-suite baths. Upgrades and improvements include a new arrival experience with the relocation of the reception desk and surrounding retail space, the addition of a Kids Club area, expanded seating for dining, as well as a relocation of the stage area in the Lounge to better accommodate events.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Bolivia#Et Reo#Riviera Maya#A Taj Hotel#Portuguese#Winthrop University#Santa Fe#Newport
hospitalitynet.org

Pendry Hotels & Resorts Announces the Opening of Pendry Manhattan West

Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Manhattan West, the latest property in the Pendry portfolio and the brand's first hotel in New York City. In collaboration with Brookfield Properties, the hotel is designed by acclaimed architectural design firm, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and features 164 luxury guest rooms, including 30 suites, each with interiors by world-renowned Gachot Studios and lighting by L'Observatoire International. Pendry Manhattan West provides over 6,000 square feet of multi-purpose entertainment and meeting venues each featuring natural light; a state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Peloton and Technogym equipment, and a curated art collection spotlighting works of art from both New York City and Los Angeles based artists. Pendry Manhattan West is also home to distinct food and beverage concepts including Bar Pendry, Garden Room, and signature restaurant, Zou Zou's, which was created in partnership with acclaimed hospitality group, Quality Branded. Zou Zou's is helmed by Chefs Madeline Sperling and Juliana Latif and brings an Eastern Mediterranean menu to the West Side.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

A Small Hotel on the Frontlines with the Delta Variant

The delta variant is slowly but inevitably absorbing the news cycle heading into Autumn 2021 as cases swell across the world and governments take pre-emptive measures to stop a fourth wave of COVID-19 from triggering another round of economically harmful lockdowns. Even though all of us yearn for this pandemic to be over, sadly we’re still very much in uncharted water.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

3 Lessons Learned doing Task Force at a Resort in 2021

A recent task force assignment sent me to a high end resort in Florida as Food & Beverage Manager. While there still are plenty of challenges to be met during this recovery period in the industry, there are also many encouraging signs of a strong rebounding process. I was particularly...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
hospitalitynet.org

How to become a Sommelier: A job full of rewards & challenges

The world of wine no longer only exists for those wealthy enough to house a cellar full of priceless bottles of one of nature's most treasured elixirs. Popular movies such as Sideways, Bottle Shock and the Somm series managed to catapult society into both loving to drink wine and the desire to learn more about it.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Epicurean Atlanta, an Autograph Collection Hotel

The highly-anticipated Epicurean Atlanta, Midtown's only food and wine-centric hotel, is now welcoming guests. The urban chic hotel is a member of Marriott International's Autograph Collection and the second location of the Epicurean Hotel brand, a collaboration between Mainsail Lodging & Development and the legendary Bern's Steak House in Tampa, Fl. As one of three towers located in the 1105 West Peachtree property by Selig Development, Epicurean Atlanta will offer discerning travelers and locals alike unparalleled experiences for all tastes and appetites.
TAMPA, FL
hospitalitynet.org

HNtv INSIDERS - A Conversation Between Willem Both, EVP IT at Kerzner International and Carson Booth, HFTP Board Member

00:35 – What's up in Dubai and Berlin... dealing with COVID. Reflecting on mutual souvenirs with Starwood (Whiteplains, Bangkok) Discussing impact of COVID for Kerzner Brands (Atlantis, One&Only) 09:20 – Has Kerzner continued to invest in the last 18 months?. 12:40 – Discussing challenges with GDPR rules in China. 15:25...
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Boutique Hotels' Unique Characteristics Shine When Challenged by Pandemic

Independent hoteliers are leveraging the unique characteristics of boutique properties to capitalize on demand during a year challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a series of Hotel News Now articles over the past six months, hoteliers at boutique properties gave a glimpse at how they've been balancing the return of in-person experiences with safety, reexamining local partnerships, and aligning ownership and operations teams.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hospitalitynet.org

Selina Opens Chicago Location On Magnificent Mile

Selina, the fast-growing hospitality and experiential brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announces the grand opening of its newest location in Chicago's bustling Gold Coast neighborhood. Combining the comfort and style of a boutique hotel with the social experiences of a retreat or festival, Selina Chicago is curated for a new generation of globally fluid, economically conscious, and socially-minded travelers, locals, and remote workers.
CHICAGO, IL
thebossmagazine.com

Number of ships stuck off California coast growing

Amount of container ships stuck off California coast rising by the day The amount of container ships stuck off the California coast while trying to bring imported goods into the... Amount of container ships stuck off California coast rising by the day. The amount of container ships stuck off the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco’s First Upscale Filipino Restaurant ‘Abaca’ Opens To Great Fanfare

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A highly anticipated Filipino restaurant has debuted in San Francisco — filling a great void in the Bay Area food scene. Abaca, located inside the Kimpton Alton Hotel in Fisherman’s Wharf, is the city’s first upscale restaurant of its kind. The dining room was bustling and completely full Saturday night — filled with diners who came from near and far to get a taste of the Philippines. “It’s really amazing, I drove two hours to get here and it’s like – it has a twist,” said Monique Agatep from Carmel-by-the-Sea. “It’s Filipino and yet it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Break

This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in the continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hospitalitynet.org

Cristina Cervantes

Alsace LA is pleased to announce the appointment of Cristina Cervantes as General Manager. Ms. Cervantes will oversee the 48-room boutique hotel opening this fall in the historic West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles. Ms Cervantes, a seasoned hospitality professional with LA roots, will be instrumental to the launch of the hotel focused on richly authentic guest experience and community relations.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Lee Palaschak

Leading third-party management company, Remington Hotels, today announced the promotion of Lee Palaschak to Senior Vice President of Operations. With more than 29 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Palaschak joined the Remington Hotels team in March 2020 as Divisional Vice President of Operations. In this role, he developed and executed cost-effective systems for the West Region. In addition to this, Lee was instrumental in assisting with the successful transitions of newly acquired hotel operations at Hotel Paradox Santa Cruz and Mr. C Beverly Hills.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Sonder Holdings Inc. Grows Footprint in Mexico Adding Eight Additional Properties

Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, is adding eight additional properties to its existing portfolio of managed and operated accommodations in Mexico City. “Mexico is one of the most visited countries in the world for tourism activities...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy