WeVideo Partners with KQED Youth Media Challenges for 2021-2022 School Year

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollaboration Offers Students Access to Robust Multimedia Learning Tools, Enabling Creative Expression of Youth Voices. WeVideo, a leading cloud-based, collaborative multimedia creation platform, has joined forces with KQED as an official technology partner of the KQED Youth Media Challenges, an initiative to help educators across the nation facilitate student civic engagement and media making. The partnership provides 2021-2022 school year Challenge participants with a complimentary six-month WeVideo for Schools license for use on their submissions through June 2022. WeVideo’s production-proven multimedia platform is trusted by more than 38 million users worldwide, and through the collaboration, KQED Youth Media Challenges participants will be equipped with user-friendly media creation tools, empowering students from all backgrounds and ability levels to share their unique perspectives and stories across a range of topics with their peers and the public.

