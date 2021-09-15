ARCHER® Hotel Expands Collection with Opening of Archer Hotel Tysons

IHG® Army Hotels Comanche House – Historia Collection™. Each of the brands within the IHG Army Hotels portfolio is tailored to the specific needs of the military traveler. But one brand stands apart as not only a comfortable place to stay, but a rich celebration of our military heritage: the Historia Collection. These select IHG Army Hotels buildings, chosen for their historical significance to the Army, the post and the nation, offer elevated guest experiences with unique décor and features to make every stay memorable. While they have been renovated to provide all the modern conveniences our guests have come to expect, we have been incredibly careful to preserve the historic character of the buildings, going so far as to include up-to-date fixtures and furnishings throughout that complement the buildings’ original design.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO