CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

ARCHER® Hotel Expands Collection with Opening of Archer Hotel Tysons

hospitalitynet.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcher Hotel is expanding with the debut of ARCHER® Hotel Tysons on September 14, 2021. This luxury, new-build hotel in Fairfax County in the new Scotts Run South development marks the seventh property in Archer's collection and its fourth on the East Coast. At the foot of the McLean Silver Line Metro Station and just 9 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., guests who check in to Archer Hotel Tysons, whether for business, leisure or celebrations, will find refined design, and artful spaces around every corner. The 178-room boutique hotel will follow in the award-winning footsteps of its sister properties, laden with thoughtful touches, anticipatory service and local discoveries, that continuously land them in the coveted top spots on trusted review sites. The common theme is the team's dedication to sincere service that is often mentioned in tandem with compliments on Archer's attention to details big and small.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

AC Hotels by Marriott Opens in Brentwood

The AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood, the second AC Hotels by Marriott® in Tennessee, is now accepting reservations for Sept. 19, 2021, and beyond. The hotel, located in the Hill Center at Maryland Farms officially opened Sept. 17. The new-build property offers 148 guest rooms, co-working spaces, more than 2,000 square...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Navy Times

Legendary Locations: IHG® Army Hotels Historia Collection™

IHG® Army Hotels Comanche House – Historia Collection™. Each of the brands within the IHG Army Hotels portfolio is tailored to the specific needs of the military traveler. But one brand stands apart as not only a comfortable place to stay, but a rich celebration of our military heritage: the Historia Collection. These select IHG Army Hotels buildings, chosen for their historical significance to the Army, the post and the nation, offer elevated guest experiences with unique décor and features to make every stay memorable. While they have been renovated to provide all the modern conveniences our guests have come to expect, we have been incredibly careful to preserve the historic character of the buildings, going so far as to include up-to-date fixtures and furnishings throughout that complement the buildings’ original design.
MILITARY
elitetraveler.com

IHG Launches New Hotel Collection: Vignette

The new collection is launching with properties in Australia and Thailand. Global hotel and resort group IHG has recently unveiled the latest addition to its expansive brand portfolio: the Vignette Collection. The defining character of hotels within the new collection will be their ability to offer one-of-a-kind stays in some...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

Juliana Hotel Brussels, now open

With just over forty rooms, The Juliana Hotel Brussels is a new five-star private residence in Brussels. This noble house has signed residence on the cobblestones of the Place des Martyrs*, a central symbol of national heritage identity. It honours its heritage with its elegance and listed façade, fully renovated in the recent months.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
hotelnewsresource.com

Omni Boston Hotel At The Seaport Opens

Omni Hotels & Resorts celebrates the grand opening of Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, at 1,054 rooms and suites, the largest hotel project to open in the city in decades. With stunning views of Boston Harbor and the dramatic skyline, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is a joint venture between Omni Hotels & Resorts, New Boston Hospitality, a group of Boston-based real estate firms and investors, including The Davis Companies, Washington Capital Management, on behalf of one or more of its investment clients, Spot On Ventures, The Taylor Smith Group, Boston Urban Development, and 39 local minority investors.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

The Langham Jakarta Hotel Opens

The Langham, Jakarta opens its doors on 9 September 2021 in Indonesia’s capital city as the new leading ultra-luxury hotel and lifestyle destination. The 65-storey hotel is strategically located within the new prestigious complex of District 8 at SCBD (Sudirman Central Business District) in close proximity to the city’s most important financial, cultural and entertainment centres.
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

Red Carnation Hotels’ First Opening in Scotland

This is the story of a re-imagining; an exclusive address with an iconic, guest-welcoming heritage, which is set to transform the Edinburgh hotel scene. A realization of the Tollman family’s dream to showcase everything exquisite about Edinburgh, and Red Carnation Hotels’ first opening in Scotland. In celebration of the beautiful...
WORLD
GlobeSt.com

Atlanta Hotels are Open for Business

Despite a challenging year, Atlanta’s hospitality market has kept pace with the overall U.S. and is on track for a recovery as we begin the second half of 2021. Atlanta has largely outperformed similar metros due to the strength of the local economy and more relaxed COVID-19 restriction policies, which allowed business travel to be exchanged for leisure travel during the pandemic. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport remained the top airport in 2020 for U.S. passenger traffic and ranked a close second on a global scale after Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in China. As a result, demand has picked up significantly in the last two months and at the end of June, the city had an occupancy rate of 57.8%, the fifth highest among the Top 25 U.S. Markets.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Roberta Flack
Person
Wayne Newton
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
hotelbusiness.com

Hotels open in North and Central Florida

The Renaissance and Red Roof Plus+ and Suites brands have opened new hotels in Florida. The Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown Hotel in downtown St. Augustine, owned by Vista Hospitality and managed by LBA Hospitality, has opened. The hotel is located in the heart of the historic Ancient City District...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

'A hotel without linen is not a hotel'

Lilliput Services in Belfast is one of the unsung companies without which the UK's hotel industry could not exist. The fresh bed linen you're used to seeing in your hotel room is not owned by the hotels themselves, but by laundry firms like Lilliput. They collect it when it's dirty...
INDUSTRY
ftnnews.com

The Standard Announces New Hotel Openings in 2021 and 2022

Amar Lalvani, CEO of Standard International (parent company of the Standard Hotels), presents the case for optimism in the hospitality business amidst the ongoing challenges resulting from Covid-19. The latest additions to the company’s growing portfolio, The Standard, Hua Hin, The Standard’s first resort in Thailand, will open on December...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among Skyline Views

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Art Museum#Restaurants#Lodgeworks Partners#L P#Ma#Wa#Lk Architecture Inc#The House Art Collection
sunset.com

Highly Anticipated Ambiente Landscape Hotel Opening in December

The hotel will bring the outside in with stunning vistas of Sedona’s red rocks. In-room wine dispensers with free-flowing sips from Arizona’s Verde Valley. Rooftop fire pits and daybeds for stargazing sleeping under the stars. A roving snack vehicle that dishes out coffee and pastries across the property, not to mention breakfast burritos and sandwiches to-go for an early morning hike.
LIFESTYLE
Eater

A Fancy Fusion Izakaya Is Close to Opening Atop a New Hotel in Tysons

A scenic Japanese-American restaurant serving delicate small plates will open next month atop the lavish new Watermark Hotel attached to Capital One’s global headquarters in Tysons, Virginia. The hotel announced this week that a restaurant called Wren will make an October debut on the 11th floor with a menu featuring “Japanese street food with modern American elements.”
TYSONS, VA
hospitalitynet.org

The Reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto Officially Reopens its Doors

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Oxford Properties are pleased to open its doors to the highly anticipated, restored Park Hyatt Toronto hotel. Long considered one of Toronto's most iconic addresses, the property offers deeply personalized and engaged service as the cornerstone of the hotel's revival. The re-imagined Park Hyatt...
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Global Brand Campaign: “Experience The Grandest of Feelings”

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has debuted a new and unforgettable chapter in its storied 100-year plus history, Experience The Grandest of Feelings, a global brand campaign that pays tribute to the tangible echoes of the luxury brand’s historic origins while also imparting a refreshed vision and stirring images of adventures yet to come. The visionaries who made history in creating Fairmont’s first hotels and those who continue to preserve and protect the abundant natural landscapes wherever Fairmont resides is a key theme throughout the creative of the campaign. The tradition of thoughtful hospitality amid spectacular scenery around the globe firmly roots the brand in nature and its preservation.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
hospitalitynet.org

Hilton and Mars Petcare Team Up to Redefine Pet-Friendly Travel

Today, global hospitality leader Hilton and Mars Petcare, the world’s largest pet care company, announced they are teaming up to set a new standard for pet-friendly travel. Leveraging insights from Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, Hilton’s Extended Stay brands, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton will implement pet-focused programming and benefits in the U.S. and Canada to become a pet hero for guests. Additionally, by January 1, 2022, Homewood Suites will join Home2 Suites to become a 100% pet-friendly brand across its portfolio of hotels and both brands will introduce consistent pet fees, starting at $50 per stay.
PETS
CBS Denver

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel Unveils $80 Million Renovation

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s largest hotel has 80 million reasons to smile. The Sheraton Denver Downtown hotel has been transformed thanks to an $80 million renovation. (credit: CBS) The redesigned hotel off the 16th Street Mall includes 133,000 square feet of remodeled meeting space, 1,238 newly redesigned guest rooms and 138 suites. The hotel also features a modern day “public square” which features a community table, soundproof booths, and flexible gathering spaces called “the studio.” The goal for the renovations is so the hotel will allow Denver to compete with other major cities for conventions and special events. “There is fierce competition for us...
DENVER, CO
hospitalitynet.org

Radisson Collection arrives in Seville as Radisson Hotel Group brings the exceptional to Spain

Set on a palm-tree lined, pedestrian square, Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla has opened its doors to welcome the exceptional to Spain. This is Radisson Hotel Group's first Radisson Collection hotel in the country. Located in the heart of Seville and on the doorstep of royal palaces, theaters and museums, the five-star hotel proudly presents innovative Spanish cuisine by Michelin star chef Eneko Atxa and chef Manuel Berganza.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy