The People Speak: After El Salvador, How Long Until BTC Takes Over The World?

Small blockers have an authoritarianism problem. It goes way back to the beginning of Bitcoin, too. The seeds were sown when Satoshi was still actively working on Bitcoin, and he was increasingly struggling with criticisms from a developer community who wanted him to move the project to GitHub and open it up for community development. They ultimately pushed him out when he would not oblige. Those seeds were watered by the censorship board that rose to power in the forums after Nakamoto “disappeared.” Ultimately, they blossomed into a state of hegemony with the successful oustering of the big blockers from BTC Core during the militaristic UASF era.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO