Economy

The People Speak: After El Salvador, How Long Until BTC Takes Over The World?

By Eduardo Próspero
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Bitcoinist, we’re going to let the people speak. It’s been one week since the first country adopted bitcoin as legal tender and we’re already thinking about the hyperbitcoinization of the whole world. That’s enthusiasm for you. The fact that a sovereign country is exposed to bitcoin – the asset – in this way puts in motion several scenarios that all lead to a Bitcoin future. The process could take years, though. Decades.

IN THIS ARTICLE
