Paris Hilton Shares Joy over News That Britney Spears Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

By Junie Sihlangu
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Paris Hilton has been an open and staunch supporter of Britney Spears for years. Over the weekend, Hilton was surprised to find out Spears was engaged, and her reaction was priceless!

On Sunday, Paris Hilton, 40, was one of the stars on the red carpet at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), and it was also at the event where she first learned about Britney Spears' engagement during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The “Oops!... I did it again” singer and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 27, whom she's been dating for four years, announced their engagement on Sunday. Hilton’s reaction to the news was pure joy, with her stating:

"That makes me so happy!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYrHc_0bwYd2zS00

The heiress explained that she hadn’t heard the great news as she was focused on her own engagement dinner the previous night. She is currently engaged to Carter Reum, 40. Marveling at the news, Hilton shared her wishes for her friend, saying:

"I just wish her all the love and happiness in the world. She deserves it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2OpS_0bwYd2zS00

When asked if it was possible that she and Spears, 39, would have mutual wedding planning, Hilton expressed her excitement about the idea. She confessed that she needed all the help she could get.

The star also told the publication that she looked forward to telling Spears how happy and proud of her she was the next time they spoke. She wanted the singer to know she admired her for standing up for herself.

Spears’ socialite friend and disc jockey wore a shimmering silver mini dress to the VMAs. The dress featured long and puffed out-sleeves and mirror-like pieces sewed on all over, accompanied by matching heels.

[Paris] Hilton was set to marry her man [Carter Reum] in the fall but on Saturday, they had a sort of engagement party.

Asghari and Spears made their engagement announcement via their social media accounts. The musician shared a video clip featuring her and her fiancé with her reacting to the proposal, while Asghari uploaded an image where he kissed Spears while she hid their faces by showing off her ring.

Hilton and other stars also congratulated Spears on the comments section of her Instagram post. Spears' former backup dancer Willie Gomez and actor Seth Rogen both congratulated the star.

.@ParisHilton reacts to @britneyspears' engagement news! 😱 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/TOmZFcoFGe

— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 12, 2021

Christian Siriano simply reacted to the news with a series of fire emojis. Brandon Cohen, Asghari's manager, told People that he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

Hilton is set to marry her man in the fall, but on Saturday, they had a sort of engagement party. The “Cooking With Paris” host and the businessman held their celebration at Zero Bond in Lower Manhattan in New York.

