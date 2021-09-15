New Cinemark 14 at Jacksonville's Atlantic North shopping center plans Thursday opening
Movie fans will have a new luxury theater to watch the latest releases as Cinemark Atlantic North 14 and XD is set to open Thursday in Jacksonville's Intracoastal West area. Final preparations are finishing up at the state-of-the-art 14-screen movie complex at Atlantic North shopping center at 11567 Atlantic Blvd., Julia McCartha, a Cinemark public relations representative said Tuesday.www.jacksonville.com
Comments / 0