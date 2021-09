The United States Postal Service is going on a hiring spree. Government Executive senior correspondent Eric Katz reports, “(t)he U.S. Postal Service is planning to hire 100,000 employees in 2021, looking to fill vacancies that have contributed to logjams in the mailing agency’s network and widespread delivery delays.” Despite the recent unveiling of the initiative, the hiring campaign actually kicked off in January and is expected to continue until January 2022. While it’s commendable that the USPS is trying to fix its logistical issues, the agency’s dysfunctional hiring process will result in some tough choices for America’s mail carrier. The USPS needs to get its other labor issues under control before getting more boots on the ground.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO