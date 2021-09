From ConstructionDive: Michelle Walker knows construction. It’s been her life, growing up in a small Canadian oil town where her father was a contractor, to now, working as an executive at a subcontracting firm. And she knows the toll it can take on the body and mind. When she was in high school, her father’s best friend took his own life. The ensuing funeral laid bare some painful truths about how the industry approaches mental health.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO