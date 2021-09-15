CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Boy Scouts Jersey Shore Council to Sell 4 Acres of Property to Toms River for $1M

By Catherine Galioto
shorebeat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToms River Township will use $1 million to buy four acres on Route 571 where the Jersey Shore Boy Scouts Council building sits, adjacent to Camp Albocondo, as the latest open space acquisition for the township. The township council on Tuesday night agreed to reallocate $985,532 from an unspent bond ordinance to buy the property at 1518 Ridgeway Road, which contains the Hugh C. Clayton Scout Shop and district offices near the intersection with Whitesville Ave.

brick.shorebeat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats using the spending bill to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. MacDonough, in her guidance, warned that the Democratic plan doesn't meet the strict rules on what can be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Business
Toms River, NJ
Government
CNN

The 2021 Emmy Awards

"The Crown" star Josh O'Connor wins lead actor in a drama series. Josh O'Connor won the lead actor in a drama Emmy for his role as Prince Charles in "The Crown." Olivia Colman wins Emmy for "The Crown" From CNN's Chloe Melas. Olivia Colman has done it, she took home...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#River North#Jersey Shore#Township#The Boy Scouts#Bsa#Code Blue#Nature Preserve
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy