Boy Scouts Jersey Shore Council to Sell 4 Acres of Property to Toms River for $1M

Toms River Township will use $1 million to buy four acres on Route 571 where the Jersey Shore Boy Scouts Council building sits, adjacent to Camp Albocondo, as the latest open space acquisition for the township. The township council on Tuesday night agreed to reallocate $985,532 from an unspent bond ordinance to buy the property at 1518 Ridgeway Road, which contains the Hugh C. Clayton Scout Shop and district offices near the intersection with Whitesville Ave.