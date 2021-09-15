CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New stars, old problems for Man United in Champions League

With Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United, missing out on the Champions League knockout rounds for a third straight season is unthinkable.

Yet the same kind of problems carried over from last season’s failed campaign to the one that started badly Tuesday in Switzerland — errors in defense plus lapses of discipline leading to an ill-timed red card.

Even new signings Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane — four-time Champions League winners together at Real Madrid — could not save the stellar and expensively assembled Man United team from defeat against unheralded Young Boys.

Instead, it was another 2-1 loss at the lowest-ranked team in its group.

“We did that last year in Europe,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, recalling “two sloppy counter attacks against (Istanbul) Başakşehir. And we lost that game (Tuesday) in the last seconds.”

A slack backpass in stoppage time by Jesse Lingard, a substitute who replaced Ronaldo, gifted the chance that American forward Jordan Siebatcheu took to win the game for Young Boys.

“That’s football for you at the highest level,” Solskjaer said. “Lack of concentration, make a mistake and you get punished.”

The Premier League leaders had been under pressure from the 35th minute when defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a hard foul. Leading 1-0 from Ronaldo’s 13th-minute strike, Man United failed to get a shot on goal the rest of the way.

The red card helped tilt the game away from the three-time European champions just as it did last year when midfielder Fred was sent off against Paris Saint-Germain. That turned an evenly poised game into a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford last November, and gave back the gains from starting the group by winning in Paris.

“Everyone thought we were through after two games last year,” recalled Solskjaer, whose team also routed Leipzig 5-0 last October then lost the decisive last group game in Germany.

The story of Solksjaer’s managing in the Champions League has been highs and lows with little middle ground. His team was twice triumphant at PSG — including in the round of 16 in March 2019 — but has now lost seven of 11 matches.

“We know we have given ourselves a more difficult task than what we did last year,” Solskjaer said. “You need 10, maybe 12 points. You need to win your home games. We have got two home games next and we have got to focus on them.”

That next opponent on Sept. 29 is a Unai Emery-coached Villarreal team unlikely to be intimidated after beating Man United in the Europa League final in May. A switch to the second-tier competition was the consequence for placing third behind PSG and Leipzig.

Ronaldo has never played in the Europa League for Man United, Real Madrid or Juventus. He did play two games in its predecessor, the UEFA Cup, in 2002 as a 17-year-old youngster for Sporting Lisbon.

Now with a Champions League record 135 goals in a record-equaling 177 games, Ronaldo has time to steer his teammates back on course in a competition he helped the club win in 2008.

“It’s fortunate that it is the first game of the group,” United captain Harry Maguire said, “and we have loads of time to bounce back from it.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
The Independent

Man United v Newcastle Premier League preview

Manchester United are taking on Newcastle at home in a match that normally favours Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side – but this time they have an added weapon in the form of a returning Cristiano Ronaldo. Manager Solskjaer has praised the Portuguese forward’s professionalism on his return to the Premier League,...
chatsports.com

REVEALED: Liverpool are the LEAST likely English side to reach Champions League knock-out stage, claims new stats study... and Man United are NOT among the main contenders to win it!

Liverpool are the least likely Premier League side to progress to the Champions League knockout phase this season while Manchester United are not among the top-eight contenders, suggests a statistical forecast on the competition. Europe's leading club competition gets underway tonight with Chelsea - the defending champions - rated as...
SPORTbible

Supercomputer Predicts How Well Man United And PSG Will Do In Champions League With Ronaldo And Messi Respectively

A supercomputer has predicted Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have slim chances of winning the Champions League this season, despite their respective acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Messi, 34, arrived in the French capital in the summer to complete a sensational free transfer to PSG after Barcelona’s contract...
chatsports.com

Gary Neville claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United return has the city 'BUZZING' and Old Trafford was bouncing like never before for his second debut... and the 36-year-old is the 'cherry on the cake' for star-quality in the Premier League

Gary Neville has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return has got the whole city buzzing and that Old Trafford was bouncing like never before after he scored two goals on the weekend to mark his second debut at the club. The Portuguese superstar sealed an emotional deadline-day switch to United...
olympics.com

EHF Champions League 2021-22: Preview, schedule, and stars to watch

Picture by Mobil. +49160-8703008 kontakt@christof-koepsel.de. The handball Champions League is back and and excitement is building for the biggest club competition on the planet. Defending champions Barcelona are out to stay on the throne they won in June, but with Nikola Karabatic and Mikkel Hansen joining forces again at PSG...
The Independent

Can Cristiano Ronaldo be Manchester United’s shortcut to Champions League success?

Andrea Agnelli had no regrets. “If I could go back, I’d do it again tomorrow morning,” he said after Juventus had failed at the third attempt to win the Champions League since their €100m signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. There had been no run to the final with Ronaldo either. Even the semi-finals had proved a step too far. And yet, no regrets. “Wrong to take Ronaldo? Never,” he insisted.
chatsports.com

USMNT's Jordan Pefok Scores Dramatic Winner in Champions League vs. Man United

Jordan Pefok's introduction to the Champions League spotlight upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo's return to it for Manchester United. The U.S. men's national team forward, a halftime substitute, scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to deliver Young Boys a sensational 2–1 win over Man United to open group play on Tuesday. United, which was reduced to 10 men after an Aaron Wan-Bissaka, had led through a Ronaldo goal in the 13th minute, but it failed to build on that in enemy territory.
