Luxury electric saloon has a range of up to 453 miles. Mercedes-Benz’s new electric EQS has gone on sale priced from £99,995. Arriving as the firm’s first fully electric luxury saloon, the EQS packs a range of up to 453 miles courtesy of a large 107.8kWh battery. It’s also the first car from the Mercedes EQ brand to use a new modular platform designed for luxury and executive EVs.