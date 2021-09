We've been waiting for a hardcore version of the Lexus LC, and we've been hearing rumors of such a machine for at least five years now. Encouragingly, Lexus all but confirmed the existence of the car about two years ago, but are we any closer to it now than we were back then? On the one hand, we received reports last year that said the LC F would be as powerful as a Ferrari, but a short while later, a Japanese publication said that the LC F project was canned altogether as a result of the global pandemic. Now we have evidence that suggests that the LC F is indeed dead, as an abandoned trademark highlights.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO