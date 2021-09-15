CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Unveils Latest Line Of Products, Including New iPhone 13

By CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple on Tuesday announced four new iPhones and a redesigned Apple Watch. Here's what's new with its iPhone 13:. iPhone 13 will be released on Friday, September 17. Like last year's model, the iPhone 13 is available in four sizes and a range of colors. Pricing for the base model of the new flagship phone will start at $699 for 128 GB of storage. The larger, more powerful iPhone Pro and Pro Max will start at $999 for 128 GB storage. Apple will also continue to sell the compact iPhone Mini, which usually retails for about $100 less than the base model.

