CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

County cricket: Warwickshire beat Yorkshire, Surrey v Essex and more – live!

By Tanya Aldred
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ry0D3_0bwYaEOI00
Worcestershire’s Charlie Morris celebrates taking the wicket of Toby Roland-Jones at Lord's. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Teatime scores

Division One

Southampton: Hampshire 226 and 178 BEAT Notts 155 and 127 by 122 runs

Taunton: Lancashire 373 and 32-0 BEAT Somerset 90 and 314 by 10 wickets

Headingley: Warwickshire 155 and 176 BEAT Yorkshire 108 and 117 by 106 runs

Division Two

Sophia Gardens: Gloucestershire 419 and 15-0 BEAT Glamorgan 309 and 124 by 10 wickets

County Ground: Northants 183 and 156-7 v Durham 400 all out

The Oval: Surrey 161 and 60-1 v Essex 439

Division Three

Derby: Derbyshire 156 and 187-9 v Kent 285 and 211-2 dec Derbys need 154 to win NOT TEA

Grace Road: Leicestershire 492-4dec v Sussex 359-9 and 58-1

Middlesex 114 and 247 BEAT Worcestershire 171 and 119 by 101 runs.

10.00am 10:00

Middlesex beat Worcestershire by 101 runs

Middlesex 114 and 247 BEAT Worcestershire 171 and 119 by 101 runs.

The post-lunch digestion rather a tasteless disappointment for Worcestershire, losing 7-73 in less than a session. Ethan Bamber 4-28 as Middlesex finish the season with rather a spring - this is their fourth win in a row.

9.52am 09:52

Four slips standing close enough to scratch each other’s backsides at The Oval. Skater’s mullet should be worn with snow-washed jeans. I see CDG’s has gone. Surrey 48-1 following on.

BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS)

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨

The famous Colin de Grandhomme mullet is no more 😔 #PAKvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/cRuIo9fX7v

September 14, 2021

9.07am 09:07

Aha! Warwickshire’s coach Mark Robinson on Chris Woakes:

“Chris Woakes wants to play. We hope the ECB will allow a person who is a Bear through and through and hasn’t played a lot of cricket to have the opportunity of helping his team win a Championship. Those opportunities don’t come around very often.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxwV8_0bwYaEOI00
Mighty bear wanted: Chris Woakes. Photograph: Will Palmer/SWpix.com/REX/Shutterstock

8.49am 08:49

It cannot be. Hashim Amla is out after a 209 balls of defiance for 84. LBW Harmer. Surrey 161-9. Surely Essex can’tget past him again though. Right? This is a draw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KA5ar_0bwYaEOI00
The great wall: Hashim Amla. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

8.44am 08:44

Rossington follows Zaib back to the pavilion, lunch not Northamptonshire’s friend. Now 109-5 and just five wickets away from innings defeat to mighty Durham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDsaU_0bwYaEOI00
Potts in right place:3-43. Photograph: MI News/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

8.40am 08:40

Ten years ago today...

Just for you Lankies...

Ken Grime (@kengland)

10 YEARS AGO TODAY! A great photo of a great man. @lancscricket scorer Alan West holds the Championship trophy aloft. It was the most animated I ever saw the normally unflappable Alan get! I never thought I would get to see this, he told me later. Well he did. And he deserved to. pic.twitter.com/RsHP64fAhj

September 15, 2021

8.17am 08:17

I’m a big fan of September sunshine: half an hour basking on a bench and I don’t look like a radish.

Two bits of housekeeping from Headingley thanks to Graham: Yorkshire can still qualify for the Bob Willis Trophy final with a nudge and some elbow grease (calculations to follow) and Tim Bresnan became only the third Warwickshire player to take six slip catches in an innings, alongside Rikki Clarke with seven and MJK Smith six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RH1ZW_0bwYaEOI00
Bucket-hands Bresnan. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Updated at 8.18am EDT

7.35am 07:35

Lunchtime scores

Division One

Southampton: Hampshire 226 and 178 BEAT Notts 155 and 127 by 122 runs

Taunton: Lancashire 373 and 32-0 BEAT Somerset 90 and 314 by 10 wickets

Headingley: Warwickshire 155 and 176 BEAT Yorkshire 108 and 117 by 106 runs

Division Two

Sophia Gardens: Gloucestershire 419 and 15-0 BEAT Glamorgan 309 and 124 by 10 wickets

County Ground: Northants 183 and 97-3 v Durham 400 all out

The Oval: Surrey 151-8 v Essex 439

Division Three

Derby: Derbyshire 156 and 67-4 v Kent 285 and 211-2 dec Derbys need 274 to win

Grace Road: Leicestershire 375-4 v Sussex 359-9

Lord’s: Middlesex 144 and 247 v Worcestershire 171 and 46-3 Worcs need 175 to win

7.23am 07:23

Division One table

Hampshire 58.5

Warwickshire 55

Lancashire 54.5

Nottinghamshire 52

**********

Yorkshire 41.5

Somerset 26.5

In the final round of Division One games which start on Tuesday September 21st, Hampshire travel to Aighburth to play Lancashire; Somerset trudge up to Edgbaston to take on today’s victors Warwickshire, and Yorkshire zip down to Trent Bridge where Nottinghamshire will be waiting.

Updated at 7.27am EDT

7.15am 07:15

Warwickshire have beaten Yorkshire by 106 runs!

A third wicket for Norwell, six catches for Bresnan at first slip and victory before lunch at Headingley. Clouds billow up and around the Emerald stand, the sun is still out, but Yorkshire’s title hopes have gone.

So the title will be decided next week between Hampshire, Lancashire, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire.

7.09am 07:09

Right, lets try around the grounds again:

Division Two

Northants have lost Vasconcelos and Gay this morning; Procter and Keogh aiming to stout it out till lunch. They still trail Durham’s first innings by 138. 79-2

At The Oval, it’s a Hashim Amla go slow, we’ve seen one of these before. From 107-7 to 141-7, James Taylor, his doughty partner.

Division Three

Events at Derby! Kent declare on 211-2 and Derbyshire are 43-2, needing a nominal 289 or to bat two sessions.

At Grace Road, Azad and Hill both have 147! Doing a Middlesex against Sussex. 356-2.

Speaking of Middlesex, Worcestershire have made a duly terrible start to their chase of 221 at Lord’s. A wicket for Murtagh and Bamber, 27-2.

Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket)

🤚 If you like the forward defensive shot, our live stream is the place to be.

WATCH ▶ https://t.co/cphJ6KnkWG pic.twitter.com/2cUSoNzPl5

September 15, 2021

Updated at 7.16am EDT

6.56am 06:56

Right, elsewhere round the grounds:

Gloucestershire 419 and 15-0 have beaten Glamorgan 309 and 124 by 10 wickets. Khan 0-47 in the first innings, 6-43 in the second.

And its down and almost out at Headingley!! After 82 minutes Thompson has a flamboyant slash and toe ends the ball to Bressielad at slip who gobbles it up. Yorkshire slip to 105-8.

6.27am 06:27

And back to the Division Two and Three games where Andrew Benton has his eye on events at Sophia Gardens

“Glamorgan are down to their last wicket! Seven runs to go before Gloucs must bat again. Now that’s gripping !” Even better, scores are now level. van der Gugten and Hogan hoping to make Gloucestershire bat again, just because. Khan 5-31.

6.22am 06:22

Eyes drawn away from Headingley, what else is happening: Play will begin in ten minutes at Grace Road, with centurions Hassan Azad and Lewis Hill ready to restart their gloriousness.... and

ANOTHER WICKET AT HEADINGLEY! Big Tim Bresnan gets a big fat wicket and Dom Bess must go! Yorkshire 82-6 and down to scrapping in the dirt. A huge opportunity for Harry Duke.

6.10am 06:10

DIVISION ONE TABLE

As of this morning....

Hampshire 58.5

Lancashire 54.5

Nottinghamshire 52

Yorkshire 41.5

Warwickshire 39

Somerset 26.5

5.57am 05:57

The stream works! Thank you buginabreeze BTL, here tis for anyone else who wants it. Just in time to see a rather classy pick off the toes by Jordan Thompson for four. The fielders are in short sleeves and the sun is warming the pitch.A square drive by Harry Brook picks up another four ...oooof.... and Brook squeezes a catch to slip where Tim Bresnan takes it... or does he?

5.40am 05:40

An email wafts in from Stephen Connor.

I know the Championship format has been debated to death. But looking at the Div 1 table now, depending what happens with Yorkshire-Warks, it looks like there will be 4 or 5 teams able to win the Championship in the final round - which seems very exciting. Although scheduling in late September means we might be struggling against the weather.

I’ve been up and down with regards to the merit of the division structure. I was a big fan at first, with everyone starting equal. Then I was against it once it dawned how many dead rubbers there would be after the break. But it does look like it might have manufactured a dramatic finish.

So true! If nothing else, the ECB have stumbled on a grand finale!

5.32am 05:32

A huge thank you to Geoff for sitting up through the night with his avocado on rye and doing a superb job. Hope Melbourne’s evening is as sweet as Manchester’s morning, a happy sun drying up the dew, and lazy bees floating about the remnants of honey suckle. They’re about to start at Headingley, where Yorkshire need 174, and Warwickshire seven wickets...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDNYK_0bwYaEOI00
Honeysuckle flowering against blue skies BWY4BN Honeysuckle flowering against blue skies Photograph: Judi Dicks/Alamy Stock Photo

5.13am 05:13

Scores on the doors

Division One

Southampton: Hampshire 226 and 178 BEAT Notts 155 and 127 by 122 runs

Taunton: Lancashire 373 and 32-0 BEAT Somerset 90 and 314 by 10 wickets

Headingley: Yorkshire 108 and 50-3 v Warwickshire 155 and 176 No play Tuesday, rain

Division Two

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 309 and 57-6 v Gloucestershire 419

County Ground: Northants 183 and 10-0 v Durham 400 all out No play Tuesday, rain

The Oval: Surrey 107-7 v Essex 439 No play Tuesday, rain

Division Three

Derby: Derbyshire 156 v Kent 285 and 147-1 No play Tuesday, rain

Grace Road: Leicestershire 291-2 v Sussex 359-9 No play Tuesday, rain

Lord’s: Middlesex 144 and 233-6 v Worcestershire 171 No play Tuesday, rain

5.13am 05:13

Geoff Lemon's Tuesday round-up

Rain washed out day three of the penultimate round of the county championship across Leeds, London and the Midlands but two matches shaping Division One were completed.

Lancashire jumped to top spot when they beat Somerset by 10 wickets at Taunton before Hampshire supplanted them in beating Nottinghamshire by 122 runs. Having followed on, Somerset began 57 behind with six wickets in hand, hoping to build a lead. But Tom Bailey removed the overnight pair James Hildreth for 26 and Lewis Goldsworthy for 22, before George Balderson and Jack Blatherwick wrapped up Somerset for 314. A chase of 32 was completed without fuss.

Southampton’s wet field delayed play until after lunch, when Hampshire’s three wickets in hand took them from 133 to 178 all out. Keith Barker’s 29 runs were important after his seven wickets on day two. That set Nottinghamshire 250 to win, which looked a chance at 64 for one while Ben Duckett reverse-swept a brisk 33.

After he unwisely picked a fight with the Pakistan seam maestro Mohammad Abbas, Hampshire’s spinners took over, Liam Dawson finishing with five for 45 and Felix Organ three for 22 on a pitch that increasingly offered turn. Notts registered eight scores in single figures on the way to 127 all out.In Division Two, Gloucestershire made 419 in Cardiff, then reduced Glamorgan to 67 for six in the third innings.

The home side need 54 to avoid an innings defeat. No play was possible for Yorkshire hosting Warwickshire, Surrey at home to Essex, Northamptonshire hosting Durham, Middlesex v Worcestershire, Leicestershire v Sussex, or Derbyshire hosting Kent.

5.13am 05:13

Preamble

Good morning! I thought today would be sweeping up the bits after the party, but rain swished through the country yesterday, wiping out games hither and thither. There were two results, big ones in Division One: Lancashire’s thrashing of Somerset and Hampshire’s boot up the backside of Notts. All eyes now turn to Headingley.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Hampshire beat Warwickshire and Durham thrash Glamorgan by an innings – live!

Jack Russell MBE (@jackrussellart) Mai gif day painting with the great human being that is @GFoxyFowler @lancscricket @DurhamCricket @englandcricket The new “Van Gogh of the North” And he paints quicker than me! #vangogh #NorthEast #aristontwitter #landscape #painting #masterpiece #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/b30v7yWr1D. September 7, 2021. 9.35am 09:35. Rohit mania:. Updated at 9.36am...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Cricket#Teatime#Warwickshire 155#Cdg#Ecb#Bear#Worcs#Division Two Northants#Procter
BBC

County Championship: Yorkshire bowl out Somerset for 134 on day one

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one):. Career-best figures of 5-41 from Yorkshire paceman Matt Fisher helped put his side on top on day one of their game against Somerset at Scarborough. After opting to bat, Somerset were bowled out for just 134 after lunch having...
SPORTS
BBC

County Championship: Middlesex post highest-ever total as Essex and Kent win

Middlesex posted their highest-ever first-class total while there were innings victories for Essex and Kent in the County Championship. After opener Sam Robson went on to score 253, Middlesex declared on 676-5 in their Division Three game at Sussex. Kent clinched a win over Worcestershire and Division Two leaders Essex...
SPORTS
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq slams Yorkshire Country Cricket racism investigation process as ‘atrocious’

The former Yorkshire County Cricket Club player Azeem Rafiq has denounced the process of an investigation into more than 40 allegations of racism he made against the Club as “atrocious.”Yorkshire released a statement earlier this morning acknowledging that Rafiq had been “a victim of racial harassment and bullying” during his two spells with the Club, after an investigation by an independent panel.The statement also accepted that Yorkshire failed to properly investigate the spin bowler’s claims when he first raised them in 2018, In August 2018, when Azeem Rafiq raised concerns of racism there was a failure by the Club...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Simon Harmer moves to 49 Championship wickets as Essex beat Gloucestershire

Essex consolidated their position at the top of LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two with an innings and three-run victory over Gloucestershire at Chelmsford.Off-spinner Simon Harmer moved to 49 Championship wickets for the season to finish with four for 78 as Essex wrapped up the five dismissals needed on day four before lunch.Gloucestershire were bowled out for 197, as Sam Cook claimed three for 31 in his 20.1 overs, with Ryan Higgins (38) eventually run out.8⃣ wickets in the match & a five-wicket haul 🔥The @BlackOpalTG Kent Player of the Match: 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 👏 pic.twitter.com/kGVWOABvX8— Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) September 7, 2021There was also an early result in Canterbury where Kent beat Worcestershire by an innings and 56 runs in their Division Three match at the Spitfire Ground.Nathan Gilchrist, Grant Stewart and Darren Stevens took three wickets apiece to dismiss the visitors for 204 in their second innings after resuming at 91 for six.Joe Leach had shown some defiance to finish 49 not out, while Ed Barnard made a determined 44 from 92 deliveries.Worcestershire, though, were left to rue their shortcomings on the first two days, with Kent having posted a first-innings total of 393.
SPORTS
BBC

County Championship: Hampshire bowl out Warwickshire to go joint second

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four):. Hampshire 89: Rhodes 5-23 & 322: Barker 75, Vince 48, Wheal 46*; Norwell 4-72, Briggs 3-66 Warwickshire 116: Abbas 5-29, Barker 5-43 & 235: Yates 77, Sibley 47, Lamb 32*; Dawson 3-42 Hampshire (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by 60 runs.
SPORTS
BBC

County Championship round-up: Essex dominate Surrey while Durham tail wags

Division Two leaders Essex continued their dominance of Surrey on day two of their match at The Oval. Alastair Cook top-scored with 165 in Essex's 439 all out, and Surrey struggled to 107-7 in reply. Only three home batsmen reached double figures, with captain Hashim Amla unbeaten on 58 at...
SPORTS
BBC

County Championship: Chris Woakes helps Bears fight back against Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day one):. Warwickshire 155: Burgess 66; Patterson 4-34, Coad 4-48 Yorkshire 95-8: Ballance 51*; Norwell 3-25, Woakes 3-40, Miles 2-11 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (2 pts) by 60 runs with two wickets remaining. England all-rounder Chris Woakes took 3-40 on his first...
SPORTS
newschain

Warwickshire gain upper hand against fellow title chasers Yorkshire

Warwickshire took three wickets late in the day to gain the upper hand in their crucial LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash against fellow title chasers Yorkshire. With a lead of 224, Warwickshire reduced Yorkshire to 50 for three before the close of day two at Emerald Headingley as...
SPORTS
newschain

Warwickshire stay in title hunt with victory over Yorkshire

Warwickshire maintained their hopes of winning the LV= Insurance County Championship title, ending Yorkshire’s in the process, with a final-day victory at Emerald Headingley. The Bears defended a 224 target to win by 106 runs and move second in the Division One table ahead of next week’s blockbuster final round,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Bell-Drummond and Darren Stevens shine as Kent set up final with Somerset

Daniel Bell-Drummond and Darren Stevens propelled Kent into the Vitality Blast final and a showdown with Somerset on Saturday night after a 21-run victory over Sussex at Edgbaston.Bell-Drummond took centre stage at the top of the order with a stylish 82 from 51 balls while Stevens, who won this competition with Leicestershire in 2004, showed plenty of guile to help Kent post 168 for eight.The 45-year-old struck 47 not out from 28 balls and then snared David Wiese with his first ball in the reply, with Sussex’s chase undermined by the regular clatter of wickets as they stumbled to 147...
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy