County cricket: Warwickshire beat Yorkshire, Surrey v Essex and more – live!

Worcestershire’s Charlie Morris celebrates taking the wicket of Toby Roland-Jones at Lord's. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Teatime scores

Division One

Southampton: Hampshire 226 and 178 BEAT Notts 155 and 127 by 122 runs

Taunton: Lancashire 373 and 32-0 BEAT Somerset 90 and 314 by 10 wickets

Headingley: Warwickshire 155 and 176 BEAT Yorkshire 108 and 117 by 106 runs

Division Two

Sophia Gardens: Gloucestershire 419 and 15-0 BEAT Glamorgan 309 and 124 by 10 wickets

County Ground: Northants 183 and 156-7 v Durham 400 all out

The Oval: Surrey 161 and 60-1 v Essex 439

Division Three

Derby: Derbyshire 156 and 187-9 v Kent 285 and 211-2 dec Derbys need 154 to win NOT TEA

Grace Road: Leicestershire 492-4dec v Sussex 359-9 and 58-1

Middlesex 114 and 247 BEAT Worcestershire 171 and 119 by 101 runs.

10.00am 10:00

Middlesex beat Worcestershire by 101 runs

The post-lunch digestion rather a tasteless disappointment for Worcestershire, losing 7-73 in less than a session. Ethan Bamber 4-28 as Middlesex finish the season with rather a spring - this is their fourth win in a row.

9.52am 09:52

Four slips standing close enough to scratch each other’s backsides at The Oval. Skater’s mullet should be worn with snow-washed jeans. I see CDG’s has gone. Surrey 48-1 following on.

BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The famous Colin de Grandhomme mullet is no more 😔 #PAKvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/cRuIo9fX7v September 14, 2021

9.07am 09:07

Aha! Warwickshire’s coach Mark Robinson on Chris Woakes:

“Chris Woakes wants to play. We hope the ECB will allow a person who is a Bear through and through and hasn’t played a lot of cricket to have the opportunity of helping his team win a Championship. Those opportunities don’t come around very often.”

Mighty bear wanted: Chris Woakes. Photograph: Will Palmer/SWpix.com/REX/Shutterstock

8.49am 08:49

It cannot be. Hashim Amla is out after a 209 balls of defiance for 84. LBW Harmer. Surrey 161-9. Surely Essex can’tget past him again though. Right? This is a draw.

The great wall: Hashim Amla. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

8.44am 08:44

Rossington follows Zaib back to the pavilion, lunch not Northamptonshire’s friend. Now 109-5 and just five wickets away from innings defeat to mighty Durham.

Potts in right place:3-43. Photograph: MI News/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

8.40am 08:40

Ten years ago today...

Just for you Lankies...

Ken Grime (@kengland) 10 YEARS AGO TODAY! A great photo of a great man. @lancscricket scorer Alan West holds the Championship trophy aloft. It was the most animated I ever saw the normally unflappable Alan get! I never thought I would get to see this, he told me later. Well he did. And he deserved to. pic.twitter.com/RsHP64fAhj September 15, 2021

8.17am 08:17

I’m a big fan of September sunshine: half an hour basking on a bench and I don’t look like a radish.

Two bits of housekeeping from Headingley thanks to Graham: Yorkshire can still qualify for the Bob Willis Trophy final with a nudge and some elbow grease (calculations to follow) and Tim Bresnan became only the third Warwickshire player to take six slip catches in an innings, alongside Rikki Clarke with seven and MJK Smith six.

Bucket-hands Bresnan. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Updated at 8.18am EDT

7.35am 07:35

Lunchtime scores

Division One

Southampton: Hampshire 226 and 178 BEAT Notts 155 and 127 by 122 runs

Taunton: Lancashire 373 and 32-0 BEAT Somerset 90 and 314 by 10 wickets

Headingley: Warwickshire 155 and 176 BEAT Yorkshire 108 and 117 by 106 runs

Division Two

Sophia Gardens: Gloucestershire 419 and 15-0 BEAT Glamorgan 309 and 124 by 10 wickets

County Ground: Northants 183 and 97-3 v Durham 400 all out

The Oval: Surrey 151-8 v Essex 439

Division Three

Derby: Derbyshire 156 and 67-4 v Kent 285 and 211-2 dec Derbys need 274 to win

Grace Road: Leicestershire 375-4 v Sussex 359-9

Lord’s: Middlesex 144 and 247 v Worcestershire 171 and 46-3 Worcs need 175 to win

7.23am 07:23

Division One table

Hampshire 58.5

Warwickshire 55

Lancashire 54.5

Nottinghamshire 52

Yorkshire 41.5

Somerset 26.5

In the final round of Division One games which start on Tuesday September 21st, Hampshire travel to Aighburth to play Lancashire; Somerset trudge up to Edgbaston to take on today’s victors Warwickshire, and Yorkshire zip down to Trent Bridge where Nottinghamshire will be waiting.

Updated at 7.27am EDT

7.15am 07:15

Warwickshire have beaten Yorkshire by 106 runs!

A third wicket for Norwell, six catches for Bresnan at first slip and victory before lunch at Headingley. Clouds billow up and around the Emerald stand, the sun is still out, but Yorkshire’s title hopes have gone.

So the title will be decided next week between Hampshire, Lancashire, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire.

7.09am 07:09

Right, lets try around the grounds again:

Division Two

Northants have lost Vasconcelos and Gay this morning; Procter and Keogh aiming to stout it out till lunch. They still trail Durham’s first innings by 138. 79-2

At The Oval, it’s a Hashim Amla go slow, we’ve seen one of these before. From 107-7 to 141-7, James Taylor, his doughty partner.

Division Three

Events at Derby! Kent declare on 211-2 and Derbyshire are 43-2, needing a nominal 289 or to bat two sessions.

At Grace Road, Azad and Hill both have 147! Doing a Middlesex against Sussex. 356-2.

Speaking of Middlesex, Worcestershire have made a duly terrible start to their chase of 221 at Lord’s. A wicket for Murtagh and Bamber, 27-2.

Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) 🤚 If you like the forward defensive shot, our live stream is the place to be. WATCH ▶ https://t.co/cphJ6KnkWG pic.twitter.com/2cUSoNzPl5 September 15, 2021

Updated at 7.16am EDT

6.56am 06:56

Right, elsewhere round the grounds:

Gloucestershire 419 and 15-0 have beaten Glamorgan 309 and 124 by 10 wickets. Khan 0-47 in the first innings, 6-43 in the second.

And its down and almost out at Headingley!! After 82 minutes Thompson has a flamboyant slash and toe ends the ball to Bressielad at slip who gobbles it up. Yorkshire slip to 105-8.

6.27am 06:27

And back to the Division Two and Three games where Andrew Benton has his eye on events at Sophia Gardens

“Glamorgan are down to their last wicket! Seven runs to go before Gloucs must bat again. Now that’s gripping !” Even better, scores are now level. van der Gugten and Hogan hoping to make Gloucestershire bat again, just because. Khan 5-31.

6.22am 06:22

Eyes drawn away from Headingley, what else is happening: Play will begin in ten minutes at Grace Road, with centurions Hassan Azad and Lewis Hill ready to restart their gloriousness.... and

ANOTHER WICKET AT HEADINGLEY! Big Tim Bresnan gets a big fat wicket and Dom Bess must go! Yorkshire 82-6 and down to scrapping in the dirt. A huge opportunity for Harry Duke.

6.10am 06:10

DIVISION ONE TABLE

As of this morning....

Hampshire 58.5

Lancashire 54.5

Nottinghamshire 52

Yorkshire 41.5

Warwickshire 39

Somerset 26.5

5.57am 05:57

The stream works! Thank you buginabreeze BTL, here tis for anyone else who wants it. Just in time to see a rather classy pick off the toes by Jordan Thompson for four. The fielders are in short sleeves and the sun is warming the pitch.A square drive by Harry Brook picks up another four ...oooof.... and Brook squeezes a catch to slip where Tim Bresnan takes it... or does he?

5.40am 05:40

An email wafts in from Stephen Connor.

I know the Championship format has been debated to death. But looking at the Div 1 table now, depending what happens with Yorkshire-Warks, it looks like there will be 4 or 5 teams able to win the Championship in the final round - which seems very exciting. Although scheduling in late September means we might be struggling against the weather.

I’ve been up and down with regards to the merit of the division structure. I was a big fan at first, with everyone starting equal. Then I was against it once it dawned how many dead rubbers there would be after the break. But it does look like it might have manufactured a dramatic finish.

So true! If nothing else, the ECB have stumbled on a grand finale!

5.32am 05:32

A huge thank you to Geoff for sitting up through the night with his avocado on rye and doing a superb job. Hope Melbourne’s evening is as sweet as Manchester’s morning, a happy sun drying up the dew, and lazy bees floating about the remnants of honey suckle. They’re about to start at Headingley, where Yorkshire need 174, and Warwickshire seven wickets...

Honeysuckle flowering against blue skies BWY4BN Honeysuckle flowering against blue skies Photograph: Judi Dicks/Alamy Stock Photo

5.13am 05:13

Scores on the doors

Division One

Southampton: Hampshire 226 and 178 BEAT Notts 155 and 127 by 122 runs

Taunton: Lancashire 373 and 32-0 BEAT Somerset 90 and 314 by 10 wickets

Headingley: Yorkshire 108 and 50-3 v Warwickshire 155 and 176 No play Tuesday, rain

Division Two

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 309 and 57-6 v Gloucestershire 419

County Ground: Northants 183 and 10-0 v Durham 400 all out No play Tuesday, rain

The Oval: Surrey 107-7 v Essex 439 No play Tuesday, rain

Division Three

Derby: Derbyshire 156 v Kent 285 and 147-1 No play Tuesday, rain

Grace Road: Leicestershire 291-2 v Sussex 359-9 No play Tuesday, rain

Lord’s: Middlesex 144 and 233-6 v Worcestershire 171 No play Tuesday, rain

5.13am 05:13

Geoff Lemon's Tuesday round-up

Rain washed out day three of the penultimate round of the county championship across Leeds, London and the Midlands but two matches shaping Division One were completed.

Lancashire jumped to top spot when they beat Somerset by 10 wickets at Taunton before Hampshire supplanted them in beating Nottinghamshire by 122 runs. Having followed on, Somerset began 57 behind with six wickets in hand, hoping to build a lead. But Tom Bailey removed the overnight pair James Hildreth for 26 and Lewis Goldsworthy for 22, before George Balderson and Jack Blatherwick wrapped up Somerset for 314. A chase of 32 was completed without fuss.

Southampton’s wet field delayed play until after lunch, when Hampshire’s three wickets in hand took them from 133 to 178 all out. Keith Barker’s 29 runs were important after his seven wickets on day two. That set Nottinghamshire 250 to win, which looked a chance at 64 for one while Ben Duckett reverse-swept a brisk 33.

After he unwisely picked a fight with the Pakistan seam maestro Mohammad Abbas, Hampshire’s spinners took over, Liam Dawson finishing with five for 45 and Felix Organ three for 22 on a pitch that increasingly offered turn. Notts registered eight scores in single figures on the way to 127 all out.In Division Two, Gloucestershire made 419 in Cardiff, then reduced Glamorgan to 67 for six in the third innings.

The home side need 54 to avoid an innings defeat. No play was possible for Yorkshire hosting Warwickshire, Surrey at home to Essex, Northamptonshire hosting Durham, Middlesex v Worcestershire, Leicestershire v Sussex, or Derbyshire hosting Kent.

5.13am 05:13

Preamble

Good morning! I thought today would be sweeping up the bits after the party, but rain swished through the country yesterday, wiping out games hither and thither. There were two results, big ones in Division One: Lancashire’s thrashing of Somerset and Hampshire’s boot up the backside of Notts. All eyes now turn to Headingley.