Someone should make a game about: Britain's folklore monsters
In the 1980s, prolific children's author Peter Eldin published a collection of books in the Amazing...series. Most memorable of all was Amazing Ghosts and Ghouls, a sort of child's primer to Britain's hauntings and monsters, masterfully delivered as fact rather than folklore. Suffice to say the Beast of Bodmin Moor - and his many friends - scared me half to death as a child, and were as real to me as dinner. Such is the stuff of truly great children's books.www.eurogamer.net
