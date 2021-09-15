Beer review: Equivalent Exchange New England Double IPA has citrus appeal, not bitter

This summer featured a small piece of return to normalcy, namely multiple trips up to Maine to visit my family. My parents house is right on a lake in mid-coast Maine, and the trip is a favorite for the whole family. While summer days in a serene setting is cause enough for excitement, I also use the trip as an excuse to hit up a few Maine breweries. Maine has an amazing beer scene and there are plenty of options that are convenient stops on the coastal route I take to get to my parents place, but there are also many excellent breweries that would be well out of our way. Fortunately I've found a store in my hometown that keeps an excellent selection of local beer, and I've discovered many new favorites on my visits. One brewery that I was introduced to at this shop was Orono Brewing Company, and on one of my trips this summer I grabbed some of their Tubular IPA. In addition to having a great name, one that any child of the 80's or early 90's would appreciate, Tubular has built some buzz even in the extremely crowded NEIPA market. Orono Brewing Tubular is brewed with Citra, El Dorado, Topaz, and Galaxy hops and is available year-round on draft and in 16 oz cans.

