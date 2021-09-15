CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Cannabis Industry Is Booming; Is This Supplier a Buy?

By Brett Schafer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • GrowGeneration is a serial acquirer of hydroponics stores.
  • The company grew revenue at a whopping 190% last quarter.
  • The stock is still expensive, and shareholder dilution is strong.

Few investors are unaware by now of the booming cannabis market. The drug is federally legal in Canada and in many U.S. states, and it looks to be on a path toward federal legalization in the U.S. This commercialization of cannabis has led to a boom in growing the plant across North America. One industry that has benefited from this is hydroponics, which is when someone grows a plant without soil. Many cannabis growers utilize this growing method.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is a fast-growing hydroponics supplier that is benefiting from this surge in popularity for cannabis. Does that make the stock a buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQHUl_0bwYZSOL00
Image source: Getty Images.

What is GrowGeneration?

GrowGeneration is a serial acquirer of hydroponics stores across the U.S. According to its website, it owns and operates over 60 retail and distribution centers. The company also offers e-commerce solutions at GrowGeneration.com and Agron.io, the latter of which was acquired this spring and helps commercial growers manage all their hydroponic needs.

In the second quarter, GrowGeneration's revenue increased 190% year-over-year to $125.9 million. Some of this was inorganic due to acquisitions, and it was compared to a slow quarter last year that was impacted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, 190% growth is very impressive for any retailer. One metric investors should consider in evaluating the success of these (or any) acquisitions is comparable-store sales growth. In the quarter, comp sales grew 60% year-over-year, which shows the increased demand for hydroponic equipment and consumables across the country.

Net income was $6.7 million last quarter, so GrowGeneration is profitable even while going through its growth/acquisition phase. However, it only had a 28% gross margin, which will hamper its ability to expand net profit margin down the line.

Growth opportunities ahead

Given the 1,800 hydroponics stores currently operating in the U.S., GrowGeneration has a lot of acquisition targets out there. With 60 stores currently under management and a goal of 70 by the end of 2021, even if it doubles store count by 2025, it will only have 6.7% of the hydroponics market in the U.S. by that measure.

The company also faces an exciting opportunity to grow its private-label brands, which would be easy to promote through its owned stores and two e-commerce platforms. In the second quarter, private-label sales were 7% of revenue, compared with 1% in the year-ago quarter. This is impressive when you compare it to the pace of GrowGeneration's overall growth, and the segment could help the company expand its gross margin over time. For example, last quarter, gross margin was 28.4% compared with 26.7% a year ago.

Valuation

GrowGeneration is guiding for $455 million to $475 million in revenue this year. The total hydroponics market in the U.S. was estimated to be $9.5 billion last year and the industry is expected to grow at 11% per year to $17.9 billion by 2026. This gives the company a nice tailwind it can ride in the coming years.

Right now, GrowGeneration has a market cap of $1.8 billion, giving it a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 3.9 based on the midpoint of its 2021 guidance. This might seem cheap given how fast the company is growing, but investors should remember that this is a low-margin business and that GrowGeneration has a history of diluting shareholders by using stock to acquire new stores. Its share count has gone from about 20 million in 2018 to 60 million today. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, since the shares are being used to acquire profitable stores, but it will be a headwind for shareholders in the future.

GRWG Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

So, is it time to buy?

GrowGeneration seems to have hit its stride over the past few years. Management thinks comparable-store sales growth could hit 25% in 2021. This will likely slow down in the years after, but consistent same-store sales growth even in the single digits is a perfect recipe for a profitable retailer, especially one like GrowGeneration that's growing its store count.

If you believe GrowGeneration can comfortably get to $1 billion in revenue without diluting existing shareholders too much, it might be smart to buy the stock right now; it's currently down about 14% year-to-date. However, investors should be cautious about the stock's valuation. It's possible GrowGeneration is riding a short-term wave of demand from growers that will trail off in the coming years.

Overall, whether this stock is a buy right now depends on your portfolio and risk tolerance. If you are bullish on cannabis/hydroponics, GrowGeneration could be a great addition to your portfolio. If not, then it's probably best to stay away, at least for now.

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Top Growth Stock Can Triple Once Again

Ambarella shares have taken off in the past year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results on the back of huge demand for its computer vision chips. Ambarella's guidance indicates that the company is about to step on the gas, which isn't surprising as more cameras per vehicle and new generations of security cameras are rapidly boosting its market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Canada#Growgeneration#Grwg#Agron Io#P S
InvestorPlace

4 Dental Stocks to Buy for a Teeth-Straightening Boom

With so many people starting to work from home in March 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, there has been a major turn to remote work. Normal office conversation is now taking place via outlets like Slack. Work meetings held through the Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) platform. And while it may not come to mind at first, one specific trend is on the mind of many people in this situation: dental health. In turn, there are plenty of juicy dental stocks out there to take a look at.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Best Energy Stocks to Buy to Cash in on the Alternative Energy Boom

The bull case for alternative energy stocks is directly tied to humanity’s ability to cut back on their contributions to climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in the UN more or less established the fact in a recent press release. “The alarm bells are deafening, and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Despite the Selloff

The bull market on Wall Street has been going on for at least eight years. Late last week equities hit a small snag, and sellers stepped in early everyday and ruined a perfectly strong open. Even before Wednesday’s pop, they were still 2% away from the all time highs. Therefore, investors should be looking for stocks to buy rather than panic out just yet. Today, we are concentrating on cannabis stocks in particular.
STOCKS
Great Bend Tribune

Canadian firm buys Fuller Industries

LASALLE, Quebec – LASALLE, Quebec-based GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Thursday announced two acquisitions by its operating subsidiaries during September, with Fuller Industries of Great Bend being one of them. On Wednesday, subsidiary Superior Solutions LP of Toronto, Ontario, completed the acquisition of certain assets of Fuller Industries LLC. via...
GREAT BEND, KS
Juneau Empire

Best Delta 8 Brands Review: Top Cannabis Companies to Buy From

If you’re a vape or gummies fan already, chances are you’ve already heard a lot about delta 8. If you aren’t, or you somehow haven’t heard about it yet, delta 8 is a specially-synthesized cannabinoid that is like THC but milder and without the psychoactive kick. For those reasons, it has become one of the hottest products among cannabinoid aficionados as the industry becomes legalized, though the legal situation’s a bit more complicated than that, as we’ll see later.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Akerna Acquires 365 Cannabis For $17M, Seeks To Create Most Comprehensive ERP System In Cannabis Industry

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries will acquire 365 Cannabis, a system built on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s Dynamics 365 Business Central. What Happened. The $17 million transaction combines Akerna's compliance gateway and feature-rich reporting with 365 Cannabis' Microsoft offering...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Abbott Laboratories and Walmart are not only promising growth stocks, but they're also on the verge of becoming Dividend Kings. Palantir doesn't pay investors a dividend, but its high growth rate more than makes up for that. Although Palantir is the only stock on this list that isn't profitable yet,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy