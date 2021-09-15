Apple launches four iPhone 13 models
Apple has launched four new iPhone 13 models, which offer what most would describe as incremental updates – the faster new A15 SoC, improved battery life, and a brighter display, and you can buy them in new colours. Minimum storage was increased too, with the lowliest iPhone models now coming with at least 128GB of built-in storage (max 500GB). The Cupertino firm's biggest highlight to share with the new smartphones was its "breakthrough camera innovations," of which the most lauded was the delivery of Cinematic Mode to video recordings – like a Portrait mode for video.hexus.net
