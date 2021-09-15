CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EXCLUSIVE -Activist Bluebell calls for Solvay board to oust CEO - letter

By Valentina Za
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Follows failure to stop sea discharge at Italy factory

* CEO Khadri in “total denial” over impact

* Call for ouster follows year of engagement (Adds detail from letter, company response, background)

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Activist Bluebell Capital Partners has urged Belgian chemicals company Solvay to replace Chief Executive Ilham Kadri because it said she had failed to stop the discharge of “chemical waste” from an Italian plant into the sea.

The move is part of Bluebell’s ‘One-Share’ campaign aimed at creating change at companies it says are falling short on environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) issues, and is part of a growing trend among activists to target companies over ESG.

Unlike with Bluebell’s recent successful attempt to remove the boss of French food group Danone, which it profited from, the Solvay campaign is effectively being done pro bono in the hope other sustainability focused investors join in.

Bluebell began engaging with Solvay in September 2020 over the damage it says is being caused by the dumping of soda-ash from Solvay’s Rosignano factory into the sea, but said Kadri had been in “total denial” over the environmental and social impact.

In response, Solvay’s Chairman Nicolas Boël said in a statement that Kadri had the board’s “full support”.

“Since her appointment in 2019, she has taken decisive action to shape the company’s strategy and align its portfolio with powerful sustainability trends, while also implementing an ambitious new sustainability program, Solvay One Planet. As a result, Solvay is delivering on its commitment to create value for shareholders, customers and all stakeholders.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by John O’Donnell)

Comments / 0

Related
Taylor Daily Press

Activist calls for resignation of Solvay Kadri CEO

Activist contributor Bluebell Capital wants CEO Ilham Qadri to leave Solvay. The fund accuses Kadri of not tackling environmental problems at an Italian factory. This is evidenced by a letter Bluebell Capital Partners wrote to Nicholas Boyle, the chemical company’s chairman. Bluebell deplored that Kadri would not address the environmental problems on the Tuscan coast near Rusignano. There is Solvay.
BUSINESS
The Tribune

United Power CEO added to NextGen board

BRIGHTON — United Power CEO Mark Gabriel will join the board of NextGen Cooperative Alliance as a founding member, a press release said. NextGen represents distribution cooperatives. United Power is a member-owned, non-profit electric co-op covering 900 square miles, including 90,000 households and 300,000 people on the northern Front Range.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Box wins proxy board battle with activist investor Starboard Value

Box, in a somewhat generic statement, expressed gratitude for the results:. Box appreciates the support and perspectives we have received from our stockholders throughout this process. The Board and management team will remain focused on continuing to transform Box and executing Box’s strategy to grow profitably and deliver significant value to all Box stockholders.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solvay#Ceo#Chemicals#Bluebell Capital Partners#Belgian#Italian#Esg#French#Danone
ZDNet

Box stockholders rebuff activist investors' bid for board changes

Box stockholders on Thursday voted to re-elect all of Box's director nominees, rebuffing a plan from activist directors to replace CEO Aaron Levie and two other members of the board. Box announced the outcome based on a preliminary vote count following the company's annual shareholder meeting. Along with Levie, the...
STOCKS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Etro Appoints Fabrizio Cardinali CEO

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The arrival of Etro’s first chief executive officer under its new owners reflects the new phase that is in the works for the storied Italian brand. On Thursday, Etro will reveal it has appointed Fabrizio Cardinali to the role, WWD can exclusively reveal. His arrival is expected before the end of the year.More from WWDEtro Men's Spring 2022Backstage at Etro Men's Spring 2022Etro Resort 2022 Leveraging 25 years of experience in the luxury industry, Cardinali joins Etro from Dolce & Gabbana, where he held several roles with the company, and most recently served as...
BUSINESS
Sfvbj.com

Former Kythera CEO Joins Board of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Keith Leonard Jr., the former chief executive of Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, has joined the board of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in Westlake Village. Leonard is currently chairman at biotech startup Unity Biotechnology, where he served as its chief executive from 2016 to 2020. He was the founder and chief executive of Kythera, a Westlake Village company that was acquired by Allergan in 2015 for $2.1 billion. Previously, Leonard held multiple executive positions with Amgen Inc. in Thousand Oaks.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
protocol.com

Climate activists urge tech CEOs not to ‘gut’ Biden’s economic plan

Dozens of climate activists sent an open letter to the CEOs of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and others Thursday, urging them to remain true to their climate commitments and clear the way for Democrats' economic plan. The groups targeted these CEOs because they're members of the Business Roundtable, an industry group the conservationists argue has tried to "sabotage and gut" the plan, including its climate provisions.
ADVOCACY
siliconangle.com

Box CEO Aaron Levie defeats Starboard’s bid to oust him

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has failed in its bid to oust Box Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Aaron Levie and two other directors from the company’s 10-person board. The three directors easily beat Starboard’s candidates in a shareholder vote that followed months of posturing by both sides, the company...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Next agrees franchise deal with Gap but will not save UK stores

Next has agreed a deal to run Gap’s business in the UK and Ireland as a franchise partner.However, the move will not spark a return for Gap’s high street operations, after the retail giant revealed plans in July to axe its 81 stores in the region.The move will see the two firms form a joint venture – with 51% owned by Next and 49% by Gap – which will see Next operate the US fashion brand’s digital operations, concessions and click and collect service.New York-listed Gap Inc will continue to produce clothing ranges for the brand but the deal will...
ECONOMY
investing.com

CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Hisham Khan, CEO of Aldrin

Hisham Khan, founder and CEO of Aldrin, an advanced trading platform, comes from a decade-long background in building robust and innovative financial technology. Hisham brings his expertise as a UX project lead at Bloomberg to the world of blockchain, building comprehensive trading and risk management tools through Aldrin. Built to be a trader’s all-inclusive digital trading companion, his mission is to make advanced crypto trading and strategy development accessible for all.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy