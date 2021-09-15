CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week SS22

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reviewing the top shows and beauty trends of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, we now turn our attention to street style. From A-list celebrities to influencers, here, we highlight some of the best fits that we spotted between runway shows. From a Moschino cropped zip-up jacket to an...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Gigi Hadid
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
washingtonnewsday.com

Fashion Week is coming back to New York with a vengeance.

Fashion Week is coming back to New York with a vengeance. New York is resuming its Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the resumption of in-person runway presentations including famous names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to Covid-related restrictions, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in A Brown Leather Jacket, Fur Hat & Knee-High Boots by Acne Studios

Kylie Jenner, who recently took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy, grabbed some lunch with daughter Stormi during a break from New York Fashion Week on Friday afternoon. While Manhattan temps having been over 80 degrees as of late, the heat didn’t stop Jenner from looking ahead to cozier autumn looks. Case in point: She rocked a statement-making brown leather jacket as a minidress along with animal-printed, fuzzy knee-high boots, and a tan textured furry bucket hat, all straight from Acne Studios’ Fall 2021 runway collection. Jenner is giving a whole new meaning to the idea of maternity style as of late. Last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
la-story.com

Celebrities See at New York Fashion Week! Fashion Wins + Faux Pas

New York Fashion Week is in play and celebrities are swarming to New York to see the Spring/Summer 2022 collections!. Here are a few celebrities who have been spotted at the various shows and displays!. Kacey Musgraves (now a single woman), shows up in a really interesting outfit. She was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Trends#Fashion Shows#Street Style#Chanel#Nike
E! News

Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

Watch: Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement. The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole. Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel...
APPAREL
Life and Style Weekly

Parents’ Night Out! Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Look Stylish at New York Fashion Week

The coolest couple around! Halsey and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, looked incredibly stylish while stepping out at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8. The “Bells in Santa Fe” artist, 26, and the film producer, 37, who welcomed newborn Ender in July, attended an event hosted by none other than supermodel Bella Hadid. Halsey wore a red and black corset top paired with red and black flared cargo pants and heels. For Alev’s part, he rocked a distressed graphic tee and velvet pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Viral in Bold Two-Piece Purple Dress for ‘Dune’ Premiere in Paris

Zendaya went viral on the red carpet for the Parisian premiere of her new film, “Dune.” The Emmy-winning actress stunned in a deep purple dress from Alaïa’s spring 2022 collection, the first line for the house by designer Pieter Mulier. Her outfit featured an extra-cropped top with long sleeves, as well as an angular bodice hem. Its slim-fitting skirt ended in a train of dark maroon and black feathers. Both pieces in the set included perforated details, reminiscent of Alaïa’s signature geometric lace. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit was complete with a gold ring and gold hoop earrings. The dynamic look,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods’s Burnt Orange Dress & Must-Have Fishnet Sandals Perfect Fall Trends

Jordyn Woods gives a fun lesson in color theory with her latest look. The model prepared for fall in chic shades for the season. For the outfit, Woods wore a burnt orange-colored dress that incorporated a button-down aesthetic and long-sleeves. She accessorized the ensemble with a contrasting yellow snakeskin printed pouch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Shoe-wise, Woods donned a pair of ever-popular Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals that incorporate a netted, mesh fabric across the toes and an ankle strap. The shoe silhouette graced the feet of celebs like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. The shoe...
BEAUTY & FASHION
News 8 KFMB

Katie Holmes Rocks Sultry - But Comfy - Look During New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes is showing her sultry side. The 42-year-old actress showed some skin in a black dress with cut-outs while attending the Vacheron Constantin Flagship grand opening in New York City on Thursday. However, Holmes gave the risque New York Fashion Week look a comfy touch as she wore an open black button-up shirt and white tennis shoes for the event.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Revolve Makes New York Fashion Week Debut

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — Revolve has arrived at New York Fashion Week. The fashion e-tailer known for its casual festival attire and Instagram-friendly backdrops in warm-weather locales arrived in the Big Apple amid the first formal in-person New York Fashion Week since pre-pandemic times. More from WWDChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So FarPantone's Spring 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “This is kind of like the first step forward,” Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer Michael Mente told WWD during Thursday evening’s Revolve Gallery presentation in Manhattan. “Being here...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy