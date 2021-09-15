Frances Braddy, 92, of Greensboro, formerly of Elizabeth City, passed from this world into the eternal glory of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Frances was born August 18, 1929 to Charles E. and Naomi B. Cornelius. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Emma, Eppa, Daniel, and Naomi Ruth. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, Floyd and Carlton. She graduated from Comptometer School of Newark, NJ. She married Thomas Medford Braddy on June 21, 1952. Her husband preceded her in death in 2009. Her children include, Don (Margaret) of Chester, VA, and twin daughters Marlene Braddy of Durham, NC, Darlene Augustine (John) of Clearwater, FL, and Melissa Griffith (Matthew) of Greensboro, NC. She has six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Frances had a great love for her Lord and Savior. She worked passionately for many years as a Sunday School teacher and Children's Church leader. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed the Children, 333 Merdian, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 ( https://www.feedthechildren.org/ ) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ( https://www.stjude.org/ ) charities that she loved. Graveside ceremony will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Westlawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Braddy. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.