CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Frances Braddy

Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances Braddy, 92, of Greensboro, formerly of Elizabeth City, passed from this world into the eternal glory of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Frances was born August 18, 1929 to Charles E. and Naomi B. Cornelius. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Emma, Eppa, Daniel, and Naomi Ruth. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, Floyd and Carlton. She graduated from Comptometer School of Newark, NJ. She married Thomas Medford Braddy on June 21, 1952. Her husband preceded her in death in 2009. Her children include, Don (Margaret) of Chester, VA, and twin daughters Marlene Braddy of Durham, NC, Darlene Augustine (John) of Clearwater, FL, and Melissa Griffith (Matthew) of Greensboro, NC. She has six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Frances had a great love for her Lord and Savior. She worked passionately for many years as a Sunday School teacher and Children's Church leader. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed the Children, 333 Merdian, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 ( https://www.feedthechildren.org/ ) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ( https://www.stjude.org/ ) charities that she loved. Graveside ceremony will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Westlawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Braddy. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Durham, NC
Greensboro, NC
Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westlawn Cemetery#Church Street#Children S Church#Feed The Children

Comments / 0

Community Policy